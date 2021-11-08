UNO conducts national search for its next business and finance vice chancellor

The University of Nebraska at Omaha is conducting a national search to find a new vice chancellor to lead the university’s Office of Business and Finance.
The future vice chancellor will succeed Doug Ewald, who stepped down from the position on Oct. 31.
According to a press release, the search committee will be chaired by College of Business Administration Dean Michelle Trawick and includes representatives from UNO, the Omaha community and the University of Nebraska system.
Jim Kamm, who has served as assistant vice chancellor for the office since 2019, is serving as the interim vice chancellor.
“Oversight of the business mission for an ambitious university like UNO requires exceptional organizational skills, a problem-solver mindset, and an excitement for the future,” Chancellor Joanne Li said in the release. “Jim Kamm possesses each of these qualities and more, which makes him the ideal fit to lead this unit during a period of transition.”
The vice chancellor for business, finance and business development oversees all budget, finance, operational and administrative services in support of the chancellor.
1 of 5
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, Sept. 6, 2019-present
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, who started as UNO's interim chancellor in 2017, has served as UNMC chancellor since 2014. He also will become the NU system's executive vice president and provost.
Howard W. Buffett, left, accepts an award on behalf of his father, Howard G. Buffett, from the Triumph of Agriculture show. Bob Mancuso is in the center, and former NU President Ronald Roskens is right.
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, who started as UNO's interim chancellor in 2017, has served as UNMC chancellor since 2014. He also will become the NU system's executive vice president and provost.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
John Christensen, 2007-2017
Patrick Dablin, UNO's student region, and UNO Chancellor John Christensen pose for a selfie photograph in 2017.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Nancy Belck, 1997-2006
Dr. Nancy Belck, right, with Don Leahy, UNO Athletic Director and Bob Danenhauser, UNO Athletic Director, in 1997.
KILEY CHRISTIAN CRUSE, THE WORLD-HERALD
Del Weber, 1977-1997
Del Weber surveys the UNO campus on Dept. 29, 1991.
WORLD-HERALD ARCHIVE
Ronald Roskens, 1972-1976
Howard W. Buffett, left, accepts an award on behalf of his father, Howard G. Buffett, from the Triumph of Agriculture show. Bob Mancuso is in the center, and former NU President Ronald Roskens is right.