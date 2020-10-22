UNO deserves its own chancellor by 'knocking it out of the park' in recent years, NU president says

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has earned the right to its own leader by “knocking it out of the park” in recent years, the NU system’s president said Thursday.

NU President Ted Carter used the baseball lingo to describe enrollment gains, research grants, private support and rankings that show UNO has the quality and complexity to merit and require a full-time chancellor.

Carter’s announcement that he intends to have a chancellor in place by mid-2021 goes a long way toward ending speculation that the NU Medical Center and UNO might merge. That suspicion arose when Dr. Jeffrey Gold, a heart surgeon, took over three years ago as not only the medical center’s chancellor but also UNO’s.

Carter announced Thursday that he would accelerate by a year the timeline to name a new chancellor for UNO. Carter, who oversees institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney, already has hired a search firm for the process and has begun mulling over who should be on the search committee.

Gold will remain chancellor of the medical center, a job he has held for close to seven years. He will have a different second job when the new chancellor is named. Carter said Gold will also serve as the NU system’s executive vice president and provost with the retirement of Susan Fritz, who has held that position for several years.