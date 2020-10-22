UNO deserves its own chancellor by 'knocking it out of the park' in recent years, NU president says

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has earned the right to its own leader by “knocking it out of the park” in recent years, the NU system’s president said Thursday.
NU President Ted Carter used the baseball lingo to describe enrollment gains, research grants, private support and rankings that show UNO has the quality and complexity to merit and require a full-time chancellor.
Carter’s announcement that he intends to have a chancellor in place by mid-2021 goes a long way toward ending speculation that the NU Medical Center and UNO might merge. That suspicion arose when Dr. Jeffrey Gold, a heart surgeon, took over three years ago as not only the medical center’s chancellor but also UNO’s.
Carter announced Thursday that he would accelerate by a year the timeline to name a new chancellor for UNO. Carter, who oversees institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney, already has hired a search firm for the process and has begun mulling over who should be on the search committee.
Gold will remain chancellor of the medical center, a job he has held for close to seven years. He will have a different second job when the new chancellor is named. Carter said Gold will also serve as the NU system’s executive vice president and provost with the retirement of Susan Fritz, who has held that position for several years.
Carter said he envisions the system executive vice presidency under Gold to be less of a day-to-day management role and more of a strategy-setting job.
“He will be my number two,” said Carter, who became president at the start of this year. Carter called Gold “brilliant,” “exceptional” and energetic. He also applauded Fritz’s contributions and said NU “will continue to celebrate her” work before her retirement. Fritz has served in her role since 2012 and will step down on June 30.
She also had a stint as interim president and became the first woman to lead the NU system.
Gold said Thursday that the decision to hire a chancellor for UNO next year was Carter’s idea but that he is “125% on board. Maybe you should say 200% on board. My message is that I’m completely on board.”
UNO and UNMC have had the chancellor-sharing arrangement for about three years. Originally Gold was expected to run both institutions through June 2022.
NU has already hired the firm AGB Search, which was the system’s search firm that led to Carter’s hiring at the start of this year. Carter hopes to have a new chancellor hired for UNO midway through next year.
Gold said that it would be “bittersweet” to step down from UNO’s chancellorship but that he is “humbled and excited” to become executive vice president of the system. He also will be able to focus more closely on planning and raising money for UNMC’s proposed $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion NExT project, a disaster response center and revolutionary academic medical center.
Elliott Ostler, UNO Faculty Senate president, said Gold “has been fantastic” at UNO. Some initially wondered if former NU President Hank Bounds planned to merge UNMC and UNO with the appointment of Gold as leader of both.
“Within a very short time, we were sure that he (Gold) was looking out for our best interests,” Ostler said. UNO lost none of its identity under Gold, Ostler said. “He took us where we were and moved us forward.”
Among other things, Carter said UNO has made gains through a 4.9% enrollment increase this fall to 15,892; selection of UNO this year as national headquarters for a Department of Homeland Security counterterrorism effort, supported by a $36.5 million federal grant; consistently high rankings by Military Times as a good place for students with military backgrounds; private money that has fueled major construction at UNO; and effective handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Carter said merging UNO and UNMC was never his intention. If anything, he said, he wants to decentralize institutions so that each has more control over its destiny. Centralizing supply purchases and information technology makes sense for the NU system, he said, but melding campuses does not.
