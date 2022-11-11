UNO partners with United Airlines to train pilots

Madison Parde knew she wanted to be a United Airlines pilot.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha senior’s goal got a lot easier to achieve Thursday when UNO became the 14th university to become a member of Aviate, United Airlines’ pilot development program. The program will give qualifying UNO aviation students a clear path to becoming United Airlines pilots.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” Parde said.

For United Airlines, having UNO as an Aviate partner gives the airline more qualified candidates to help more than offset approximately 5,000 pilot retirements projected to occur over the next 10 years.

The program, which launched in 2019, has about 2,700 students from across the country participating. On the program’s website, United Airlines said it intends to hire more than 10,000 pilots over the next decade.

“United really saw this coming and invested heavily into this pathway program,” said Perry Lewis, director of Aviate and pilot strategy at United Airlines.

Becky Lutte, a UNO associate professor, described the program as a “win-win.”

“The airline gets to come in and identify that top talent and recruit that top talent to their airline very early on in the pipeline,” she said. “It’s a win for us because our students get those kinds of opportunities.”

Under the program, students who have earned their private pilot’s license and have completed at least two semesters will receive a conditional job offer with United as they complete their undergraduate degrees and accumulate the required number of flight hours.

That requirement consists of a minimum of 1,000 hours at UNO and, afterward, 2,000 hours over two years flying for United Airlines’ regional branch, United Express.

Once those flight hours are achieved, an Aviate student will become a first officer for United Airlines.

Both UNO and United plan to emphasize diversity for student pilots coming through the Aviate program. For example, Lutte noted that 15% of UNO’s 200 flight students are women — about three times higher than the airline share of 5%.

“We continue to put efforts in to expand the diversity of the students in our aviation program,” she said.

UNO has a similar partnership with Southwest Airlines.