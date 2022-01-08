UNO tightens COVID protocols, bans large events this month

The University of Nebraska at Omaha will prohibit large in-person gatherings through January in response to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across Nebraska and the country.

UNO announced on Friday that university-sponsored events of 25 people or more both on and off campus will not be approved for the month of January. Food will not be allowed at any gathering regardless of size.

The size limitation does not apply to classes. UNO's spring semester is scheduled to start Jan. 24.

Masks will be required in the fitness center and at Baxter Arena, and mobile vaccination clinics will return to campus for the spring semester.

The decision was announced just days after Douglas County hit a pandemic high for daily cases. On Wednesday, 1,547 new cases were reported.