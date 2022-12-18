UNO to open museum featuring Holocaust survivor's artwork

“Still Life With Assumed Self,” left, and Irrefutable II,” right, are among 512 pieces created by artist and Holocaust survivor Samuel Bak and donated to the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The oil paintings, both painted in 2003, will be among the artworks displayed starting in February at UNO’s Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center.
This oil painting, titled “After the Oncome of Peace,” was one of the paintings created and donated by Samuel Bak to UNO. Bak created this painting in 2013.
It will initially open on the first weekend in February at a temporary facility at 2289 S. 67th St. in Aksarben Village. Led by Hillary Nather-Detisch, the 5,200-square-foot museum will feature 99 pieces of Bak’s work through rotating exhibitions. The museum’s first location also will feature classrooms and presentation areas to accommodate tours, lectures and programming.
“The idea is that this space really will allow people to engage in a safe discussion around social justice, human rights and Holocaust and genocide studies, as well as through art and artist expression,” Nather-Detisch said.
The temporary museum is projected to be open for about 2½ years. Money is being raised for the permanent building through the Only in Nebraska campaign. Nather-Detisch said the permanent museum will be at UNO, on either the Dodge Campus or the Scott Campus.
Pucker said he’s excited that Bak’s work will be on display in a university setting.
“The work itself encourages conversation in order to learn and grow,” he said. “A lot of art doesn’t. This has a social responsibility component that I think is fantastic for young people to be exposed to.”
Having created more than 9,000 works, Bak displayed prodigious ability from an early age. In addition to being a painter, illustrator and sculptor, Bak also is a bookworm and has an affinity for music. He can read and write in eight languages.
Bak’s paintings draw inspiration from multiple periods of artistic trends.
Noting that he has been painting for about 80 years, Bak said, “I went through all kinds of ways of dealing with my art that were very much determined by the times in which I lived.”
Gold expressed admiration for Bak’s ability to provoke thought.
“His paintings, even the most simplistic ones, immediately draw you into a deep pattern of thought,” Gold said. “What message are they trying to convey? What is the balance between what’s broken and what’s beautiful? And how does that impact our thoughts about the future?”
To this day, Bak, who lives in the Boston area, keeps a busy schedule.
“Even if my age tells me my legs are old (and) my arms are all done, I still do not give up,” he said. “I work seven days. I’m extremely privileged to be able to do it.”
