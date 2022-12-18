UNO to open museum featuring Holocaust survivor's artwork

Samuel Bak had never been to Omaha prior to his 2019 art exhibition at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The exhibition, featuring 70 paintings by Bak, was organized by Bak, UNO history professor Mark Celinscak and Bak’s art collection agency, the Pucker Gallery. More than 5,000 people attended.

Bak, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, was moved by the students’ interest in his work and life. He was particularly moved by the students who came from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“I was very impressed by their reaction, how interested they were and how my life story was touching them,” he said.

After a conversation with then-UNO Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold, Bak and Pucker Gallery owner Bernie Pucker decided to donate 512 paintings and paper works.

With that art now in hand, UNO plans to open the Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center.

It will initially open on the first weekend in February at a temporary facility at 2289 S. 67th St. in Aksarben Village. Led by Hillary Nather-Detisch, the 5,200-square-foot museum will feature 99 pieces of Bak’s work through rotating exhibitions. The museum’s first location also will feature classrooms and presentation areas to accommodate tours, lectures and programming.

“The idea is that this space really will allow people to engage in a safe discussion around social justice, human rights and Holocaust and genocide studies, as well as through art and artist expression,” Nather-Detisch said.

The temporary museum is projected to be open for about 2½ years. Money is being raised for the permanent building through the Only in Nebraska campaign. Nather-Detisch said the permanent museum will be at UNO, on either the Dodge Campus or the Scott Campus.

Pucker said he’s excited that Bak’s work will be on display in a university setting.

“The work itself encourages conversation in order to learn and grow,” he said. “A lot of art doesn’t. This has a social responsibility component that I think is fantastic for young people to be exposed to.”

Having created more than 9,000 works, Bak displayed prodigious ability from an early age. In addition to being a painter, illustrator and sculptor, Bak also is a bookworm and has an affinity for music. He can read and write in eight languages.

Bak’s paintings draw inspiration from multiple periods of artistic trends.

Noting that he has been painting for about 80 years, Bak said, “I went through all kinds of ways of dealing with my art that were very much determined by the times in which I lived.”

Gold expressed admiration for Bak’s ability to provoke thought.

“His paintings, even the most simplistic ones, immediately draw you into a deep pattern of thought,” Gold said. “What message are they trying to convey? What is the balance between what’s broken and what’s beautiful? And how does that impact our thoughts about the future?”

To this day, Bak, who lives in the Boston area, keeps a busy schedule.

“Even if my age tells me my legs are old (and) my arms are all done, I still do not give up,” he said. “I work seven days. I’m extremely privileged to be able to do it.”

