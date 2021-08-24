UNO, UNL issue campus-wide indoor mask mandates

Masks will be required at all indoor spaces on the University of Nebraska's Omaha and Lincoln campuses beginning Wednesday.

UNO's mask requirement, announced in an email from Chancellor Joanne Li and Interim Director of UNO's Office of Health Security Jane Meza on Tuesday, was intended "to preserve our in-person learning opportunities and out of abundance of care for the community." It applies to all students, faculty and staff regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are not required outside, when eating, when alone in a room with a closed door or in campus housing units. It takes effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

UNO's announcement came the same day Douglas County Public Health Director Lindsay Huse asked the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for approval to issue a directed health measure requiring people to wear face masks indoors in the county.

In its announcement, UNO also encouraged students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated.