UNO will hold traditional classes and activities this fall

The University of Nebraska at Omaha announced Monday morning that classes and academic activities will return to as close to pre-pandemic levels as possible this fall.
The announcement by Chancellor Jeffrey Gold follows what he said were encouraging downward trends in the number of positive COVID-19 tests among people associated with UNO.
Four people tested positive last week. There have been only 190 cases since Jan. 18. Since the pandemic began, 848 people at UNO have tested positive.
According to Jane Meza, interim executive director of UNO's Office of Health Security, UNO has approximately 15,000 students and 4,000 staff members.
Gold said UNO officials made the decision after feedback from students, faculty and staff.
“Our students, faculty and staff want to get into what we refer to as the new normal,” he said.
Sacha Kopp, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, said UNO is planning to offer in-person instruction for approximately 60% of its classes this fall.
With the virus likely to still be around in the fall, Gold said the university will continue to take precautions. Those include increasing classroom space to safely accommodate all students in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
As of now, Gold said, the university will not require students, faculty and staff to provide proof that they have been vaccinated. He said the university could eventually require vaccinations if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives its full approval to COVID-19 vaccines. Currently, the FDA has awarded only emergency use authorizations to the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
“When and if (the FDA’s full approval) occurs, which it likely will over the next several months, we may reconsider that,” Gold said.
Gold said the university also will probably require students and staff to continue to wear masks until community spread declines.
UNO graduation set for this weekend
As UNO gets ready for in-person graduation ceremonies this Friday and Monday at Baxter Arena, university officials outlined precautionary measures.
According to UNO’s website, all attendees will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the arena. Students, faculty and staff can screen themselves by using the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s 1-Check mobile app. Guests can perform a similar screening using UNMC’s CheckCOVID app. Attendees could instead opt for answering a few short questions at the arena’s entrance.
Graduates will not be required to test negative for COVID-19 beforehand, putting UNO in contrast with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The commencement events will also increase from two to seven to accommodate social distancing for graduates and their families.
All attendees will be required to wear face masks.