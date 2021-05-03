UNO will hold traditional classes and activities this fall

The University of Nebraska at Omaha announced Monday morning that classes and academic activities will return to as close to pre-pandemic levels as possible this fall.

The announcement by Chancellor Jeffrey Gold follows what he said were encouraging downward trends in the number of positive COVID-19 tests among people associated with UNO.

Four people tested positive last week. There have been only 190 cases since Jan. 18. Since the pandemic began, 848 people at UNO have tested positive.

According to Jane Meza, interim executive director of UNO's Office of Health Security, UNO has approximately 15,000 students and 4,000 staff members.

Gold said UNO officials made the decision after feedback from students, faculty and staff.

“Our students, faculty and staff want to get into what we refer to as the new normal,” he said.

Sacha Kopp, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, said UNO is planning to offer in-person instruction for approximately 60% of its classes this fall.