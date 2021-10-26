UNO's $35 million renovation of Durham Science Center set to begin in March

Some of the most apparent changes will come in the classrooms. Kopp said the university wants to restructure classrooms to allow more collaboration and socialization among students.

“We like our students to be working together on projects,” he said. “In the old days, we would attend class in a lecture hall. We would face the front, and there would be this wise person teaching on a stage. We’d listen and write down what they had to say. The nature of teaching has changed, and we actually value hands-on instruction in our classes now.”

By revamping the classrooms to foster a more active learning environment, Kopp said students will help each other improve by asking questions that encourage problem solving and critical thinking.

“As much as possible, we try to structure our classroom experience around answering problems,” he said.

The renovations will extend to the center’s atrium area. Kopp said that area is currently not conducive to socialization.

“We’re hoping to really repurpose and reshape that,” he said.