UNO's chancellor search begins to crank up with Zoom meetings Friday and Monday

The search team for the University of Nebraska at Omaha's next chancellor will hold Zoom "listening sessions" Monday for public input.

The NU system announced that one of those sessions will be held Monday at 8 a.m. and the other at 3:30 p.m. The sessions are designed to gain input into the qualities people say are needed for UNO's next chancellor.

This Friday, a listening session directed toward faculty members will be held at 1:30 p.m. and a session targeted to staff will be held at 3:30 p.m.

AGB Search, the executive search firm hired to assist in the search, will moderate the sessions.

NU President Ted Carter named a 13-member search committee Wednesday that will be headed by Elliott Ostler, a UNO faculty member. Ostler is the UNO Faculty Senate president.

The Zoom connection for these sessions can be found at nebraska.edu and then by scrolling to the item on the UNO chancellor search.