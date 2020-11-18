UNO's chancellor search begins to crank up with Zoom meetings Friday and Monday

The search team for the University of Nebraska at Omaha's next chancellor will hold Zoom "listening sessions" Monday for public input.
The NU system announced that one of those sessions will be held Monday at 8 a.m. and the other at 3:30 p.m. The sessions are designed to gain input into the qualities people say are needed for UNO's next chancellor.
This Friday, a listening session directed toward faculty members will be held at 1:30 p.m. and a session targeted to staff will be held at 3:30 p.m.
AGB Search, the executive search firm hired to assist in the search, will moderate the sessions.
NU President Ted Carter named a 13-member search committee Wednesday that will be headed by Elliott Ostler, a UNO faculty member. Ostler is the UNO Faculty Senate president.
The Zoom connection for these sessions can be found at nebraska.edu and then by scrolling to the item on the UNO chancellor search.
Current UNO Chancellor Jeffrey Gold will step down from that job next year. He will continue to work as the NU Medical Center's chancellor and also has been assigned to the role of executive vice president and provost of the NU system.
Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020
rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!