Update: Nebraska girl out of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Update:

Ananya Rao Prassanna's bid for spelling superstardom ended Wednesday morning in the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Nebraska girl misspelled the word "puling."

She took her place at the mic on stage. Upon hearing the word, she asked associate pronouncer Brian Sietsema for more information. It is an adjective, he said, that means "of an abject plaintiff nature, spiritless, whining.​"

Ananya took her best shot: p-e-w-l-i-n-g.

Ding! The dreaded bell rang, signaling a miss.

Before Ananya left the stage, Mary Brooks, head judge of the bee, offered some words of consolation.

"You're another one of our youngest spellers," Brooks said. "I hope you know how many young people out there are looking to you and saying, 'If she can do it, I can do it.' "

"We'll hope to see you back," she said.

​Ananya had made it to the quarterfinals by surviving a brutal preliminary Tuesday that bounced out more than half the spellers.

Elkhorn student Ananya Rao Prassanna advanced to the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee after surviving a brutal preliminary Tuesday that bounced out more than half the spellers.

Spellers had to get through three words in one turn at the microphone to advance. First, they were given a word from a provided list of 4,000 — more than twice as many as in years past. Then, they had to answer a multiple-choice vocabulary question about a word on the same list. Finally, they had to spell a word that could be found anywhere in Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary.

During her turn at the microphone, she correctly spelled “darnel” and “asymptote,” and accurately defined the vocabulary word: “louche.”

When Ananya, 11, stepped to center stage, however, the odds weren’t looking good.

Five of the last 10 spellers had misspelled a word or flubbed a definition — the kiss of death under bee rules.

But right away, Ananya, who attended fifth grade at Elkhorn’s West Bay Elementary School this past year, gave the fans back home a good sign.

When pronouncer Jacques Bailly revealed her Round 1 word — darnel — Ananya confidently responded.

“Is this a type of grass?” she asked.

Yes, indeed, Bailly confirmed. Ananya spelled it correctly.

Ananya said she remembered the word from the 4,000-word list.

In Round 2, spellers were tested on vocabulary. Bailly asked her if someone or something is described as louche, would it be: a) sinister, b) perplexing, or c) overly informal.

Ananya looked a little less confident, but she got it right: sinister.

An expression of relief spread across her face. She smiled and said: “Thank you so much.”

She had studied the word only once.

“I knew it had to do with something being bad, so I put sinister, but I was actually going for another option. So it was a bit nerve-wracking,” she said.

Her Round 3 spelling word was asymptote, a geometry term. She asked for the definition and language of origin.

“Does this come from the Greek sym meaning together?” she asked.

Yes, Bailly said.

She spelled it correctly.

“My coach always tells me to ask roots and questions,” she said. “Doing so can help me figure out the word.”

This year, the 234 spellers entered the bee from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. Spellers also represent the Bahamas, Canada, Germany and Ghana.

The champion receives a $50,000 cash prize from Scripps, a $2,500 cash prize and reference library from Merriam-Webster and $400 of reference materials from Encyclopaedia Britannica, plus a commemorative medal and trophy.

She earned her trip to the national bee by winning the Omaha Sports Commission Regional Spelling Bee for Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. Her father is Prassanna Rajgopal and mother Sindhuja Ramamoorthy.

According to bee records, Nebraska has produced two national bee winners. Virginia Hogan in 1929 won by correctly spelling the word luxuriance. Jennifer Reinke won in 1967. Her winning word was Chihuahua.

Both were sponsored by The World-Herald.

The quarterfinals Wednesday begin at 7 a.m. Central time.

