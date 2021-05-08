Using former Husker Brook Berringer as an example, Tom Osborne tells UNL grads to live with purpose

Legendary football coach Tom Osborne urged the soon-to-be graduates at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to turn to a back-up quarterback, who died tragically 25 years ago, as an example for how to live an impactful and meaningful life.
Living with purpose was the central theme of Osborne’s address Saturday in Memorial Stadium, where UNL conducted its first full-fledged, in-person commencement ceremonies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, UNL expected to award 3,641 degrees across multiple ceremonies with the former head coach delivering the keynote speech.
“The journey is going to be very interesting for all of you,” he said Saturday.
By living with meaning and purpose, Osborne added, the newly minted graduates can soundly reflect at life's end on the impact they will have left on their friends, family and colleagues.
“Your lifetime is a one-shot deal,” he said. “There aren’t any mulligans.”
While Osborne coached countless football players — many who went on to have successful lives and careers — en route to 255 wins, three national championships and a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame, the player who left the largest impact on the coach had his life cut tragically short at 22 years old.
In 1994, Brook Berringer was a 21-year-old backup quarterback tasked with filling in for the acclaimed Tommie Frazier after he was sidelined with a blood clot in his leg. With the Huskers harboring national championship ambitions, Berringer never wilted under the spotlight.
In fact, he thrived.
Playing in front of more than 70,000 fans in Memorial Stadium, Berringer, who came from the small town of Goodland, Kansas, threw for 1,295 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 279 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns that season as Nebraska advanced to the Orange Bowl undefeated.
At the Orange Bowl, Frazier returned and led the team to a win over the Miami Hurricanes as Nebraska claimed its first of three national championships in the 1990s.
With the return of the core cast in 1995, Osborne and his coaching staff conducted a starting quarterback competition between Berringer and Frazier during fall camp. According to Osborne, Berringer’s lone interception proved to be the difference in the competition, which Frazier, who was flawless, won.
While disappointed at once again being the backup, Berringer never quit or sulked and prepared himself for every game, Osborne said. Throughout Berringer’s time at Nebraska, Osborne said the quarterback visited an “innumerable” amount of elementary, middle and high schools while he signed autographs and answered every letter addressed to him.
On April 18, 1996, just days before he was expected to be drafted by an NFL team, Berringer, a private pilot, died in a plane crash near Raymond, Nebraska.
It was while traveling to the funeral in Goodland that Osborne and the team saw the impact that Berringer left.
“All along that road, there were signs and flowers dedicated to Brook,” Osborne recalled during Saturday's ceremony. “He had (more of) an impact on our team, fans and the people than any player I have ever coached.”
In 2006, UNL memorialized Berringer with a statue depicting him being coached by Osborne outside Memorial Stadium.
Berringer’s life, Osborne said, serves as an example of how to handle adversity.
“You can quit and complain,” Osborne told the graduates. “Or you can see it as an opportunity and learn something.”
The commencement ceremonies this weekend were the first large scale graduation events conducted in-person at UNL since December 2019. Graduates were required to have a negative COVID test in order to participate.