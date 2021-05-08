Using former Husker Brook Berringer as an example, Tom Osborne tells UNL grads to live with purpose

Legendary football coach Tom Osborne urged the soon-to-be graduates at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to turn to a back-up quarterback, who died tragically 25 years ago, as an example for how to live an impactful and meaningful life.

Living with purpose was the central theme of Osborne’s address Saturday in Memorial Stadium, where UNL conducted its first full-fledged, in-person commencement ceremonies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, UNL expected to award 3,641 degrees across multiple ceremonies with the former head coach delivering the keynote speech.

“The journey is going to be very interesting for all of you,” he said Saturday.

By living with meaning and purpose, Osborne added, the newly minted graduates can soundly reflect at life's end on the impact they will have left on their friends, family and colleagues.

“Your lifetime is a one-shot deal,” he said. “There aren’t any mulligans.”

While Osborne coached countless football players — many who went on to have successful lives and careers — en route to 255 wins, three national championships and a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame, the player who left the largest impact on the coach had his life cut tragically short at 22 years old.