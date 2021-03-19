Vaccination of teachers and school staff in Omaha and Lincoln hits important milestone

“Those things helped us through the winter sports season,” he said. “My guess is it will help us get through the rest of the year.”

The state prioritized educators as essential workers for early vaccination, but they had to wait their turn. Ahead of them on the state’s priority list were first responders, utility workers and the staff of homeless shelters and corrections facilities.

The state’s primary focus has been on vaccinating the elderly because of their vulnerability to the disease.

The Omaha, Westside, Douglas County West, Papillion-La Vista, Millard, Lincoln, Bennington and Elkhorn districts all reported this week that they would largely have their initial vaccinations completed after this weekend. Bellevue Public Schools officials reported they expect to be done by the end of March.

Catholic school educators who asked for the vaccine all will have had the opportunity to get their first dose by this weekend, said Superintendent of Schools Vickie Kauffold.