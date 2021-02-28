Virtual college fair will feature more than 75 higher learning institutions this week

College fairs are an efficient way to scope out potential schools and make connections before venturing for a campus visit. While the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many in-person fairs, virtual events are hotter than ever.

EducationQuest's Virtual College Fair on Tuesday and Wednesday is an opportunity to visit with representatives from more than 75 colleges from across the country and hear live presentations from several college prep experts.

Register for the free event at eqf.org/collegefair.

To make the most of the experience, browse the list of participants, make a short list and then chat with reps from your top schools between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday and 5 and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

College booths can be visited any time during the 48-hour fair, so take the opportunity to see what they're all about.

Check in for live presentations on critical college prep tasks for seniors and juniors at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Circle back at 6 p.m. Wednesday, when experts share answers to common questions about the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

For more information, visit EducationQuest.org.

Participating colleges