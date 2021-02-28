 Skip to main content
Virtual college fair will feature more than 75 higher learning institutions this week
College fairs are an efficient way to scope out potential schools and make connections before venturing for a campus visit. While the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many in-person fairs, virtual events are hotter than ever.

EducationQuest's Virtual College Fair on Tuesday and Wednesday is an opportunity to visit with representatives from more than 75 colleges from across the country and hear live presentations from several college prep experts.

Register for the free event at eqf.org/collegefair.

To make the most of the experience, browse the list of participants, make a short list and then chat with reps from your top schools between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday and 5 and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

College booths can be visited any time during the 48-hour fair, so take the opportunity to see what they're all about. 

Check in for live presentations on critical college prep tasks for seniors and juniors at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Circle back at 6 p.m. Wednesday, when experts share answers to common questions about the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

For more information, visit EducationQuest.org.

Participating colleges

Arizona

Grand Canyon University

Colorado

Colorado Christian University

Colorado Mesa University

Western Colorado University

Illinois

Columbia College Chicago

Iowa

Briar Cliff University

Drake University

Iowa Lakes Community College

Iowa Western Community College

Luther College

Morningside College

St. Luke's College — UnityPoint Health

University of Iowa

University of Northern Iowa

Kansas

Colby Community College

Fort Hays State University

Kansas State University

Newman University

Northwest Kansas Technical College

University of Kansas

University of Saint Mary

Washburn University

Wichita State University

Minnesota

Southwest Minnesota State University

St. Catherine University

Missouri

Missouri Western State University

Northwest Missouri State University

Rockhurst University

University of Central Missouri

University of Missouri-Columbia

University of Missouri-Kansas City

Nebraska

Bellevue University

Bryan College of Health Sciences

Capitol School of Hairstyling & Esthetics

Central Community College-Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings

Chadron State College

CHI Health Immanuel School of Radiologic Technology

Clarkson College

College of Saint Mary

Concordia University

Creighton University

Doane University

Hastings College

Joseph's College Cosmetology

Metropolitan Community College

Midland University

Nebraska Army National Guard

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture

Nebraska Methodist College

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Northeast Community College

Peru State College

Southeast Community College-Beatrice, Lincoln, Milford

Union College

University of Nebraska at Kearney

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of Nebraska Medical Center | College of Allied Health Professions

University of Nebraska Medical Center | College of Nursing

University of Nebraska at Omaha

Wayne State College

Western Nebraska Community College

Xenon Academy

North Dakota

North Dakota State University

Oregon

University of Oregon

South Dakota

Black Hills State University

Dakota State University

Dakota Wesleyan University

Lake Area Technical College

Mitchell Technical College

Mount Marty University

Northern State University

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

South Dakota State University

Southeast Technical College

University of Sioux Falls

University of South Dakota

Western Dakota Technical College

Wyoming

Laramie County Community College

University of Wyoming

chris.christen@owh.com; 402-444-1094

Twitter: @cchristenOWH

