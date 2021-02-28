Virtual college fair will feature more than 75 higher learning institutions this week

College fairs are an efficient way to scope out potential schools and make connections before venturing for a campus visit. While the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many in-person fairs, virtual events are hotter than ever.
EducationQuest's Virtual College Fair on Tuesday and Wednesday is an opportunity to visit with representatives from more than 75 colleges from across the country and hear live presentations from several college prep experts.
Register for the free event at eqf.org/collegefair.
To make the most of the experience, browse the list of participants, make a short list and then chat with reps from your top schools between 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday and 5 and 8 p.m. Wednesday.
College booths can be visited any time during the 48-hour fair, so take the opportunity to see what they're all about.
Check in for live presentations on critical college prep tasks for seniors and juniors at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Circle back at 6 p.m. Wednesday, when experts share answers to common questions about the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).
For more information, visit EducationQuest.org.
Participating colleges
Arizona
Grand Canyon University
Colorado
Colorado Christian University
Colorado Mesa University
Western Colorado University
Illinois
Columbia College Chicago
Iowa
Briar Cliff University
Drake University
Iowa Lakes Community College
Iowa Western Community College
Luther College
Morningside College
St. Luke's College — UnityPoint Health
University of Iowa
University of Northern Iowa
Kansas
Colby Community College
Fort Hays State University
Kansas State University
Newman University
Northwest Kansas Technical College
University of Kansas
University of Saint Mary
Washburn University
Wichita State University
Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota State University
St. Catherine University
Missouri
Missouri Western State University
Northwest Missouri State University
Rockhurst University
University of Central Missouri
University of Missouri-Columbia
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Nebraska
Bellevue University
Bryan College of Health Sciences
Capitol School of Hairstyling & Esthetics
Central Community College-Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings
Chadron State College
CHI Health Immanuel School of Radiologic Technology
Clarkson College
College of Saint Mary
Concordia University
Creighton University
Doane University
Hastings College
Joseph's College Cosmetology
Metropolitan Community College
Midland University
Nebraska Army National Guard
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Nebraska Methodist College
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Northeast Community College
Peru State College
Southeast Community College-Beatrice, Lincoln, Milford
Union College
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska Medical Center | College of Allied Health Professions
University of Nebraska Medical Center | College of Nursing
University of Nebraska at Omaha
Wayne State College
Western Nebraska Community College
Xenon Academy
North Dakota
North Dakota State University
Oregon
University of Oregon
South Dakota
Black Hills State University
Dakota State University
Dakota Wesleyan University
Lake Area Technical College
Mitchell Technical College
Mount Marty University
Northern State University
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
South Dakota State University
Southeast Technical College
University of Sioux Falls
University of South Dakota
Western Dakota Technical College
Wyoming
Laramie County Community College
University of Wyoming
