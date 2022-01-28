Voluntary masking returns to most Papillion La Vista schools as absences recede

The surge in student absences due to illness has receded in Papillion La Vista Community Schools, and starting Monday all but one school will be back to voluntary masking, an official said.
District officials began imposing mandatory masking on a school-by-school basis earlier this month as each school's student absences topped 7% on a three-day rolling average.
That target was predetermined by the school board, and it led to all schools masking up shortly after the return from winter break. It was based on all illness absences, not just for COVID-19.
The district's absence rate was 4.76% on Friday, and only Parkview Heights Elementary School will remain in mandatory masking on Monday, spokeswoman Annette Eyman said.
When absences drop and stay below 7%, the schools can return to voluntary mask usage.
Eyman said absences and the number of positive cases are both trending down.
Total absences peaked on Jan. 13 at 1,270 or 10.97%, she said. The district has 21 schools and enrolls about 12,000 students.
The week of Jan. 17 absences held steady between 950 and 1,000.
This week they dropped below 600, she said.
Student daily positive cases peaked with an all-time high of 117 in one day on Jan. 18, she said. The same day the district logged an all-time high of 12 staff cases.
She said the number of daily positive cases has been dropping steadily since then and was in the 30s this week.
