Voluntary masking returns to most Papillion La Vista schools as absences recede

The surge in student absences due to illness has receded in Papillion La Vista Community Schools, and starting Monday all but one school will be back to voluntary masking, an official said.

District officials began imposing mandatory masking on a school-by-school basis earlier this month as each school's student absences topped 7% on a three-day rolling average.

That target was predetermined by the school board, and it led to all schools masking up shortly after the return from winter break. It was based on all illness absences, not just for COVID-19.

The district's absence rate was 4.76% on Friday, and only Parkview Heights Elementary School will remain in mandatory masking on Monday, spokeswoman Annette Eyman said.

​When absences drop and stay below 7%, the schools can return to voluntary mask usage.

Eyman said absences and the number of positive cases are both trending down.