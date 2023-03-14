Voters in the Millard Public Schools voted overwhelmingly to extend the district's property tax levy override.

An initial tally Tuesday had the measure passing by a 3-to-2 margin, with 15,110 Millard residents voting yes and 10,312 voting no. Some ballots remain to be counted, but they are too few to change the outcome.

The election result means that Millard can continue the property tax levy override that was approved in 2017 for another five years. In effect, voters agreed that the district can tax property owners at a slightly higher rate than school districts normally are allowed under state law.

The state's levy limit for schools is $1.05 per $100 of assessed valuation for general operations, not including bond issues and some other exceptions. Millard's override would allow its school board to exceed that limit by up to 9 cents during the fiscal years 2023-24 through 2027-28.

Millard has been operating for five years with a similar 9-cent override, although the district has used only a portion of its extra taxing power.

District officials have said that without the override, the district would have had to make cuts in programs and personnel.

"We're appreciative of voters who support our schools and students," said Mike Kennedy, secretary of the school board. "This proves that the community wants to invest in our district."

Ballots were mailed in February to about 65,000 Douglas County voters and 14,000 Sarpy County voters, who had to return them before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Douglas County Election Commission will make the election official on March 23 and post the final results on its election results page.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023