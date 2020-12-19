Warren Buffett tells UNL graduates he would gladly trade places with them

Graduation isn't the only thing the pandemic has affected for recent college graduates.

"The job search isn't going as I expected," Stoike said. "I'm on the hunt for a job that suits what I want to do, but I know a lot of graduates are in the same situation."

During his speech, Buffett advised graduates not to settle for a job and to look for one they would take if they didn't need a job.

"But don’t settle for anything, eventually, that’s less than working for a company you admire or people you admire" Buffett said. "And really, the job that if you had no need for the money, it’s still the job that you’d jump out of bed for in the morning.”

For today, Stoike is taking in Buffett's advice and celebrating her accomplishment.

A total of 1,404 degrees were conferred during the virtual commencement; the university has awarded more than 300,000 degrees in UNL's 151-year history.

"I think at any point, graduating from college is a huge accomplishment," Stoike said. "But persevering through a pandemic and earning that piece of paper makes it 10 times better. I know even without a pandemic, my family would be proud of me no matter what."