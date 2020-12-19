 Skip to main content
Warren Buffett tells UNL graduates he would gladly trade places with them
The latest graduates from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln signed off from their virtual commencement with advice that business tycoon Warren Buffett instilled in them. 

Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, gave the December 2020 commencement address in a recorded phone call with UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green. 

The 1951 NU graduate said he enjoyed every minute of his time at Nebraska and would gladly trade places with Saturday's graduates.

“There is nobody I would rather be than a young person graduating from the University of Nebraska today,” Buffett said. "They feel they’re going out into an uncertain world and all of that, but there’s never been a better time." 

Peyton Stoike, an Alliance, Nebraska native, participated in the virtual commencement from her hometown.

Peyton Stoike graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Saturday.

Stoike, who earned a bachelor's degree in journalism on Saturday, said Buffett's speech was special.

"It was inspiring to hear from such a big name and hear his advice," Stoike said. 

Saturday's commencement marks the third consecutive virtual ceremony for UNL. Stoike said she wasn't surprised to learn she'd be graduating in a virtual format.

"I was 99% sure it would be virtual," she said. "It sucks, but I'm glad UNL has put in so much effort to celebrate all of us earning degrees."

Graduation isn't the only thing the pandemic has affected for recent college graduates.

"The job search isn't going as I expected," Stoike said. "I'm on the hunt for a job that suits what I want to do, but I know a lot of graduates are in the same situation."

During his speech, Buffett advised graduates not to settle for a job and to look for one they would take if they didn't need a job.

"But don’t settle for anything, eventually, that’s less than working for a company you admire or people you admire" Buffett said. "And really, the job that if you had no need for the money, it’s still the job that you’d jump out of bed for in the morning.”

For today, Stoike is taking in Buffett's advice and celebrating her accomplishment.

A total of 1,404 degrees were conferred during the virtual commencement; the university has awarded more than 300,000 degrees in UNL's 151-year history.

"I think at any point, graduating from college is a huge accomplishment," Stoike said. "But persevering through a pandemic and earning that piece of paper makes it 10 times better. I know even without a pandemic, my family would be proud of me no matter what."

