Wayne administrator Mark Lenihan named Nebraska's Superintendent of the Year

Superintendent Mark Lenihan is being recognized for his work after 13 years of leading Wayne Community Schools in northeast Nebraska.

Lenihan received the Superintendent of the Year award from the Nebraska Association of School Administrators Friday during the State Education Conference in Omaha.

Recipients of the award, which has been given out annually since 1988, are selected by their peers, according to the association. Terry Haack, Bennington's superintendent, received the award last year.

Lenihan said he wasn't expecting the phone call notifying him of the recognition.

"I knew I was one of the people who were nominated, but I was surprised," Lenihan said. "There are a lot of really, really awesome superintendents in our state, so I'm honored to even have been considered."

As the superintendent of nearly 1,000 students and 125 staff in Wayne, Lenihan has helped consolidate buildings, watched enrollment steadily grow and led the district through a pandemic that is still impacting staffing this school year.

Lenihan said Wayne's classrooms closed only for a short time when COVID-19 hit the state. Students have been attending school in person since the fall of 2020.

"We were trying to keep kids in school and keep the virus from spreading and everything else," he said. "Since then I think we've been pretty normal. We think we've gotten the kids back to where they should be academically. I think we've pretty much come out of it pretty well."

Like schools around the U.S. and Nebraska, the Wayne district is struggling to hire staff, especially classified employees such as janitors, cafeteria workers and paraprofessionals. Lenihan said the shortages have been a recent challenge for him, but throughout his time as superintendent, he has also wrestled with how the district is funded.

Wayne is 80% funded by property taxpayers and doesn't receive much state aid, Lenihan said.

"That's kind of always been the challenge — just trying to provide resources for our students and teachers and staff," he said.

Lenihan's favorite part of being superintendent is representing the Wayne community and getting to know students from when they enter kindergarten to being seniors. He said one of the main reasons he entered education was to work with students and have a positive impact on their lives.

"I feel really, really blessed because I have great staff," he said. "Anything that happens here really is because they are in the trenches every day with students and nothing could be accomplished without that."