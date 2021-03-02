'We don't know what's going on': OPS parents concerned about changes to high schools

"How do we have board members that don't know how we got here?" Miller asked.

Miller said it's time for the OPS board to stand up and take a vote on the plan. The OPS board has never voted on the academies and pathways.

School board members do not typically respond to the public comments, and they did not respond on Monday night. The board discussed the plan during a board workshop last week.

After hearing a presentation on the academies and pathways from district officials during that workshop, board member Marque Snow asked if there was an opportunity to go more in-depth on the topic.

"I feel like we're just scraping the surface on this," Snow said. "Is there an opportunity to get more in-depth about these academies and pathways and how we got to here with our consultants, or where we were and how we got here today on these programs?"

Board Vice President Jane Erdenberger expressed enthusiasm about the plans for the academies and pathways and said she feels very confident in the results the district can look forward to in the years to come.