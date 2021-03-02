'We don't know what's going on': OPS parents concerned about changes to high schools

Omaha Public Schools parents said they continue to have deep concerns and questions about the changes coming to the district's high schools.
For the second straight meeting, parents told the school board on Monday night they were not consulted or allowed to give proper feedback on the plans to bring academies and pathways to every high school in the district.
“We don’t know what’s going on," said Gina Miller, an OPS parent. "We don’t know why it’s going on.”
Five parents spoke about the changes at the board meeting in February. On Monday, the number of parents grew to nine.
"What issues are these changes trying to solve?" asked Lisa Winton, an OPS parent. "What will be fixed by a districtwide pivot to block scheduling and career academies?"
Next year, OPS will begin rolling out specific academy programs or career pathways for every high school. The programs will also be implemented at the district’s two new high schools, which will open in the 2022-23 school year.
According to definitions provided by OPS, academies are small learning communities with a career focus. Pathways are a series of four or more classes focused on a group of related careers.
Starting next year, freshmen will take a freshman seminar course to explore their interests and the courses they may want to take.
Parents of current high schoolers said their students are already experiencing changes.
Julie Kiefer, an OPS parent, said when her freshman son went to go enroll in classes for next school year, he was advised to pick a pathway. Kiefer said when her son explained that none of the options would fit his interests or strengths, he was told that students who are not interested in the pathways are being told to enroll in entrepreneurship.
"I do not believe this is a sign of a change that is supported or adopted by the staff members," she said. "Are we really setting this change up for success by rushing to implement it with details not worked out properly and students not educated enough to make a smart choice?"
Miller, an OPS parent, said it's concerning when school board members are asking for more information about how the district landed on the plan.
"How do we have board members that don't know how we got here?" Miller asked.
Miller said it's time for the OPS board to stand up and take a vote on the plan. The OPS board has never voted on the academies and pathways.
School board members do not typically respond to the public comments, and they did not respond on Monday night. The board discussed the plan during a board workshop last week.
After hearing a presentation on the academies and pathways from district officials during that workshop, board member Marque Snow asked if there was an opportunity to go more in-depth on the topic.
"I feel like we're just scraping the surface on this," Snow said. "Is there an opportunity to get more in-depth about these academies and pathways and how we got to here with our consultants, or where we were and how we got here today on these programs?"
Board Vice President Jane Erdenberger expressed enthusiasm about the plans for the academies and pathways and said she feels very confident in the results the district can look forward to in the years to come.
"There's another part that I'm just going to put in the proverbial parking lot, which is exactly how we got here, because I think we might have had a little bit of an interruption in the input department," Erdenberger said.
OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said she sent the entire board a 26-page audit of the high schools done by the consultants that would explain how the district arrived at the academies and pathways. She said the district has two high schools, Benson and Bryan, that already have academies.
The district's consultant on the academies and pathways has never presented to the school board in public.
The audit concluded that transportation is a barrier to program access and students could find success if there were more access to alternative programming.
"Omaha Public Schools offers a multitude of opportunities for students and gives families the option of selecting schools that fit their student’s needs," the audit said. "While this is a strength, it has caused some unintended consequences centered on equity and access across schools and individual students."
The audit said that as the district opens two additional high schools, there is an opportunity to develop a "district-wide approach to ensuring all schools have similar core offerings while creating 'magnet quality' programs at each school to attract students."
OPS officials have said research shows that students in Nebraska who complete three or more courses in a career and technical education sequence graduate at an average rate of 10% higher than those who do not participate. For OPS, the average rate is 11% higher, according to the district.
The OPS graduation rate for the 2019-20 school year was 73%. As stated in the district’s strategic plan, the district’s goal by June 2025 is for each school to increase the percentage of ninth- through 12th-grade students identified as on-track for graduation by 5%.
On Monday, parents said the district should look at other metrics, like ACT scores, in addition to graduation rates when determining the success of the district.
Barton Hooper, an OPS parent, said the changes are unnecessary and untimely and that they reduce options for students, teachers and administrators.
Logan has said the pandemic only increases the need for the changes at the high schools. Hooper disagreed.
"This is the opposite of what we should be doing to our students," Hooper said. "And just as importantly, our exhausted teachers and staff. We are asking them to work this summer in numbers we have never attempted, to come back and completely revamp their lesson plans to accommodate block scheduling, and then also to begin planning a massive change in curriculum."
