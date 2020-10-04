'We missed you': OPS elementary and middle school students to return to in-person lessons

Schools will be opening under the district’s Family 3/2 Model, which calls for students to be divided into two groups, each of which will attend school in person part of the week. Students also have the option to continue remote learning for the rest of the first semester.

An OPS spokeswoman said about 11,326 students elected to remain in the remote learning program, which is about 21% of enrollment.

Alice Buffett Principal Anthony Clark-Kaczmarek said his staff has been preparing for students to return since August. They have used this extra time to continue working on safety plans.

Clark-Kaczmarek said almost everything about the school day had to be changed, and it’s almost like opening a brand-new school.

“You have to rethink it all,” he said.

For example, students will leave the school through four different exits and be dismissed on a bell system that’s based on how they get to school.

The sound of a bus will release students who ride the bus, the sound of a horn honking will release students who travel by car and a cheering crowd will release the students who walk to school.