Wear masks in school to avoid quarantines, Nebraska officials say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State officials made it clear Monday that masks, or a lack of them, should be taken into account when deciding whether to quarantine schoolkids.

Officials also said they are making teachers eligible for a state program that provides temporary housing for people who need to quarantine to protect vulnerable family members at home.

The state clarified how health officials should deal with students who have had close contact in school with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

If everyone in the classroom was wearing a mask, including the person who tested positive, then the others don’t need to quarantine, according to the latest directed health measure that took effect Monday.

Those who had contact can, instead, self-monitor.

A close contact for school-age children is defined as being within 6 feet of a person who tested positive for at least 15 minutes.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said the new directive “doubles down on masks” as an effective measure to prevent spread.