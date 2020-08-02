Weighing health risks, some 'heartbroken' teachers retire instead of returning to class

When the district surveyed staff, 93% said they were comfortable returning to school with students, Superintendent Brett Richards said.

In the Ralston Public Schools, nearly 83% of teachers surveyed indicated they were comfortable returning, according to district officials. The remainder indicated they were not comfortable returning to the classroom, but none said they would not return.

As of last week, none had said they would not report for work, Ralston officials said.

When the Bennington Public Schools surveyed its teachers, 22 indicated they were reluctant to return. As of last week, one had indicated that he or she would not return to the classroom.

The Westside Community Schools as of last week had a handful of staff not returning because of COVID-19, according to the district. One teacher had filed for leave because of COVID-19.

In OPS, as of Thursday, about two dozen OPS teachers had inquired about family medical leave in connection with the pandemic, according to spokesman Jeremy Maskel.

Schlieder said she agonized over her decision.

She said she was the oldest staff member in her building, a 9-12 high school with more than 600 students about 15 miles south of Lincoln.