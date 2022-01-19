'We're in crisis mode': Millard struggling to staff schools amid omicron surge

Millard, and almost every other school district in the metro area, declared Jan. 14 a snow day. Sutfin said it's not a secret that the snow day was called partially because of staffing issues.

Westside Community Schools Superintendent Mike Lucas tweeted as much when he announced the snow day for his district. He cited the weather and "a high number of student and staff absences due to COVID-19."

In addition to staff absences, Sutfin said the district is seeing a record number of students absent for COVID-19 and also a few more absences due to the mask mandate.

Requiring masks has been hotly debated in Millard, and the district had made them optional prior to a mask mandate being instituted in Omaha last week.

For each student absence, teachers must create makeup work and catch students up when they return. And because of staffing shortages, more staff are being asked to cover lunch and their co-workers' classrooms, often giving up their own plan time in the process. Staff must then do their own work after school or on the weekends.

"It's just not a great situation for our teaching staff, and it's really, really worn them down," Sutfin said.