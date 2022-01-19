'We're in crisis mode': Millard struggling to staff schools amid omicron surge

Millard Public Schools Superintendent Jim Sutfin said his school district is in "crisis mode" as it struggles to keep schools staffed amid the omicron surge.
"Folks, we're in crisis mode," Sutfin told his school board this week. "We are absolutely in crisis mode."
Some Nebraska school districts, including Millard, are shortening their school weeks to prevent classrooms from not having a teacher. Millard has scheduled remote learning for Friday, Jan. 28; Monday, Jan. 31; and Friday, Feb. 11.
By going remote, the district is hoping teachers and students who have contracted the virus can recuperate at home without missing as many school days, the district said in a letter to parents.
At a school board meeting earlier this week, Sutfin described the challenges his district is currently facing.
Sutfin said on Jan. 13 that the district had 186 staff absences. That number included only certificated staff members, who require substitute teachers to replace them. It did not include secretaries, custodians or food service workers.
The district couldn't find substitutes for 35 of those staff members and scrambled to get those jobs filled. By the evening of Jan. 13, the district had 40 unfilled substitute teacher jobs, and Sutfin said he knew the number would only grow overnight.
Millard, and almost every other school district in the metro area, declared Jan. 14 a snow day. Sutfin said it's not a secret that the snow day was called partially because of staffing issues.
Westside Community Schools Superintendent Mike Lucas tweeted as much when he announced the snow day for his district. He cited the weather and "a high number of student and staff absences due to COVID-19."
In addition to staff absences, Sutfin said the district is seeing a record number of students absent for COVID-19 and also a few more absences due to the mask mandate.
Requiring masks has been hotly debated in Millard, and the district had made them optional prior to a mask mandate being instituted in Omaha last week.
For each student absence, teachers must create makeup work and catch students up when they return. And because of staffing shortages, more staff are being asked to cover lunch and their co-workers' classrooms, often giving up their own plan time in the process. Staff must then do their own work after school or on the weekends.
"It's just not a great situation for our teaching staff, and it's really, really worn them down," Sutfin said.
Millard is trying to help with the workload by shutting down professional development work beyond a few vital items. Heather Phipps, associate superintendent of education services for Millard, said the district is trying to ease up in some areas to allow teachers to recoup some plan time lost when they fill in for co-workers.
District-level staff are also being asked to substitute teach and fill in when jobs go unfilled.
"Even with using district-level leaders, there's only so much capacity in the district, which means they're going to be suspending the work they are currently doing during this time period," Sutfin said.
When asked which district-level leaders would be asked to help out, Sutfin said it will be anybody with a teaching certificate. This Friday every qualified district-level staff member will be on standby to substitute teach.
Fridays are often the worst days because the virus builds all week, Sutfin said.
Sutfin said Millard has been blessed compared to some school districts. He said there are horror stories, including from other school districts in the metro area, where classes have gone without a full-time teacher for the entire school year.
"This is an issue of the workforce and being able to staff our buildings, and right now we're in trouble," Sutfin said. "We're in a struggle. This is not just Millard, this is every school district across the country and every school district across the metro area."
On Wednesday, there were 315 active cases of COVID-19 reported in the district. That's 1.15% of the district's population.
