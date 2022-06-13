Westside and Elkhorn superintendents receive 3% raises with contract extensions

Two Omaha-area superintendents are receiving 3% pay increases and a contract extension for another school year.

Mike Lucas, superintendent of Westside Community Schools, and Bary Habrock, superintendent of Elkhorn Public Schools, had their updated contracts approved during school board meetings Monday night.

Lucas' base salary increased to $249,621 for the 2022-23 school year. That's $7,270 more than the 2021-22 school year.

He also will receive a total compensation package increase of about 3.2%, from $318,484 to $328,701. The package includes benefits like a $900 cellphone allowance, a $5,000 performance bonus and a $5,000 retention stipend.

His three-year contract, which was supposed to end in 2024, was also extended another year.

Doug Krenzer, Westside school board president, said the raise and contract extension were based on the board's evaluation of Lucas' performance and progress on district goals.

"The consensus of the board is it's certainly well-deserved based on our progress this year," he said.

Krenzer said the updated contract also no longer has the requirement that Lucas reside within the district. He said that it was an "antiquated provision" and that it wasn't a concern for the board.

Lucas has been Westside's superintendent since July 2019. He was previously the superintendent of York Public Schools.

Habrock's base salary will increase to $254,047 starting in the 2022-23 school year. This is $7,399 more than the previous year.

He will also receive a total compensation package increase of about 3.2%, from $331,741 to $342,184. The package includes a $8,256 stipend and $14,600 as a maximum pay for unused vacation days if Habrock should leave the district.

Like Lucas, Habrock has a three-year contract that will be extended through the 2024-25 school year.

Habrock has been superintendent since July 2017. Before becoming superintendent, he was an assistant superintendent and a high school principal in the district.

Both Lucas' and Habrock's contracts go into effect July 1.

