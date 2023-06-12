Any registered voter in the Westside Community Schools district has until June 20 to apply for a vacancy on its school board.

During Monday's meeting, the board announced that it will accept applications to fill a vacancy after the death of board member Doug Krenzer last month.

The board will announce all candidates during a public meeting at 10 a.m. \June 26, according to board documents. If more than four candidates apply, the list will then be narrowed down by the board during the meeting.

Public interviews will begin at 9 a.m. June 28 and, if needed, at 9 a.m. June 29. Candidates will have five minutes to present their qualifications to the board and will then answer questions from members.

After the interviews, school board members at that meeting will fill the vacancy, voting in as many rounds as needed until one candidate receives a majority.

The candidate selected by the school board will serve the remainder of Krenzer's term, which runs through May 2024.

Members of the public can find copies of the application on the district's website under the school board documents page for Monday's board meeting. Applications must be received by the superintendent's office, located at 909 S. 76th St., no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in order to be considered. Applicants can also email their documents to hurley.molly@westside66.net.

