Westside board approves bonus and retention stipend for superintendent

Mike Lucas, superintendent of the Westside Public Schools, now is able to receive extra compensation after the school board amended his contract Monday.

The change to his contract includes both a discretionary bonus and retention stipend.

The bonus could amount up to $10,000 based on Lucas' overall performance, which would be determined by the board. Any future opportunities for a discretionary bonus also will be decided by the board, according to the amendment.

Lucas will receive a $10,000 retention stipend June 1, 2023, if he remains "actively employed in good standing," which also will be determined by the board.

The Westside superintendent's contract was amended this past June after a raise, which amounted to a base salary of $249,621 for the 2022-23 school year.

"Dr. Lucas, again, great kickoff to the year," Beth Morrissette, board vice president, said to Lucas on Monday. "It's been going wonderfully. I'm so glad you chose to join our team when you did."

His three-year contract, which was supposed to end in 2024, also was extended another year.

Lucas has been Westside’s superintendent since July 2019. He was previously the superintendent of the York Public Schools.​

"It's a great place to be, starting with the board, great teachers and staff," Lucas said. "It's a community effort for sure."

