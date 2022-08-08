Westside board approves staff stipends for 2022-23 school year

The majority of staff in the Westside Community Schools will be receiving a stipend as district officials brainstorm strategies to recruit and retain staff for the 2022-23 school year.

The Westside school board approved the stipends at a special Monday meeting. The money will be for all new and returning staff, excluding senior leadership.

Returning teachers and certified administrators will receive $1,575 on Aug. 15. New teachers and administrators will receive $975, with half being paid Oct. 15. The other half will come on May 15 — but only if they return for the 2023-24 school year.

Returning classified and support staff, such as those who work in nutrition service, transportation or custodial services, will receive $1,275. New classified staff will receive $775.

The money will be split between two payments on Oct. 15 and Jan. 15 because there is a lot of turnover within classified staff, said Mike Lucas, Westside's superintendent. The district decided the first payment in October would be easiest and could be used as a recruiting tool.

"One of the things I love at Westside is it takes all of our staff," Lucas said. "We can't be Westside without the great classified and support staff."

The stipends for classified and support staff will be based on each person's job status. For example, if an employee works only half the time, he or she will receive 50% of the stipend.

The district is spending nearly $1.7 million for the stipends, which include an increment of $75 to commemorate Westside's 75th birthday.

Lucas said the money will come from extra funds the district received this summer when the Douglas County treasurer corrected its payments to the district and other schools in the metro. The Treasurer's Office reportedly had underpaid Westside for years.

The extra money distribution also will help the district implement its biggest tax levy decrease in many years, Lucas said. The board will be discussing the decrease and 2022-23 budget in the next few meetings.

Lucas said the district also is discussing creating other employee benefits, including a monthly wellness stipend that could go into effect late this year or early 2023.

Adam Yale, the school board's director, said he's happy to see Westside invest in recruiting and retaining high-quality staff.

"We are excited to be able to do this because education is almost solely a people business," he said. "If you don't have great people, you don't succeed."

Westside is the latest school district to implement staff stipends to help address a widening educator shortage.

In June, Omaha Public Schools announced it will be distributing $4,500 to full-time staff and $2,250 to part-time staff in the upcoming school year.

Elkhorn Public Schools followed in July by announcing it will give returning full-time certificated and support staff a one-time bonus of $1,500. New staff hires will receive an extra $100 per month over the course of the 2022-23 school year.