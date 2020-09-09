Westside Community Schools to have all students return to school four days a week

Since school began on August 18, Westside has had five staff members in the district and five students with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the letter said. The students were from the high school and include two sets of siblings.

"All confirmed cases were contact-traced back to non-school buildings/activities," Lucas said in his letter.

The district has also had a total of 27 staff and students out of school because they had to quarantine due to exposure outside of school.

Lucas said the district will continue to emphasize social distancing and other preventive measures.

If things go well with students attending school four days a week then Lucas said his district will transition to five days a week for the second quarter of the school year which begins October 19.

About 20% of Westside students opted to do remote learning for the first quarter. That option will still be available for the second quarter.

The district does not plan on offering at-home learning for the second semester of the school year from January 5-May 27, but final decisions on what will be offered will be made later this fall.