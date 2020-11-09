Westside district to reduce in-person learning days for students after Thanksgiving

The Westside Community Schools will shift to 50% in-person learning in all of the district's schools after Thanksgiving.

Superintendent Mike Lucas made the announcement Monday in a letter to families. Lucas cited the spread of COVID-19 through the community as the reason.

"Douglas County is going in the wrong direction, and it is having a tremendously negative impact on our school district," the letter said.

The switch means students will attend school in-person for part of the week and learn remotely for the other part.

As of Monday, the district has had a total of 57 student and 46 staff cases of COVID-19 since school began, with the majority coming in recent weeks. Contact tracing has determined the vast majority of the confirmed cases originated outside of schools, the letter said.

Still, one of the biggest challenges for the school district is managing the number of staff who must quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure. That makes it difficult to have enough staff to keep buildings open.