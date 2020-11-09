Westside district to reduce in-person learning days for students after Thanksgiving

The Westside Community Schools will shift to 50% in-person learning in all of the district's schools after Thanksgiving.
Superintendent Mike Lucas made the announcement Monday in a letter to families. Lucas cited the spread of COVID-19 through the community as the reason.
"Douglas County is going in the wrong direction, and it is having a tremendously negative impact on our school district," the letter said.
The switch means students will attend school in-person for part of the week and learn remotely for the other part.
As of Monday, the district has had a total of 57 student and 46 staff cases of COVID-19 since school began, with the majority coming in recent weeks. Contact tracing has determined the vast majority of the confirmed cases originated outside of schools, the letter said.
Still, one of the biggest challenges for the school district is managing the number of staff who must quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure. That makes it difficult to have enough staff to keep buildings open.
Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt said last week that schools have made it through the first quarter and into the second, and their biggest challenge to staying open is having enough teachers and staff reporting to work.
By going to 50%, Lucas said, the district will have more flexibility to move staff around and increase social distancing in schools.
Lucas said district officials considered going fully remote but decided against it.
"What concerns us is that unless our entire community makes that kind of commitment, us doing so won’t make an impact on the rate of community infection," he said.
Going fully remote would diminish the educational experience for students, Lucas said.
In the Omaha Public Schools, Omaha North High School and Indian Hill Elementary School have joined Burke High School in halting in-person classes because of COVID-19 cases.
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.