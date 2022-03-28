Westside equity and inclusion initiative gaining traction after pandemic-related delays

A districtwide initiative almost two years in the making at the Westside Community Schools is gaining traction after being stalled by the pandemic.

In summer 2020, school officials launched WE-SIDE, an equity and inclusion plan to create a culture of belonging for staff, students and community members. The acronym stands for Welcoming Equity Support Inclusion and Dignity for Everyone.

The initiative was hindered by the pandemic shortly after it began, said Raydell Cordell III, a Westside support specialist who was chosen to be a part of the core team to create WE-SIDE. Focus shifted from WE-SIDE to crafting and enforcing COVID-19 protocols when students returned to the classroom in the fall.

Cordell said the WE-SIDE Community Council, a 20-plus member group that manages the initiative, kept meeting monthly as the pandemic persisted. Most of the work didn’t start until recently during the 2021-22 school year.

“This year is when we really made a lot of steps forward,” he said.

Cordell said WE-SIDE is the product of a summer filled with community unrest and social justice advocacy paired with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“With what was happening in the nation at that time, (Superintendent Mike) Lucas reached out to different individuals to create WE-SIDE,” Cordell said. “He wanted to make sure our students, staff and families ultimately felt welcome and valued.”

On the district’s website, a statement about WE-SIDE says the equity and inclusion initiative wasn’t sparked by one event, but instead “divisive walls from political affiliation to skin color to religion to gender to socio-economic status” and more.

“This is not politically motivated,” the statement says. “We are not trying to push an agenda of any sort. We are not latching onto any one theory or organization or individual speaker.”

District officials said WE-SIDE doesn’t just focus on race, but also increasing equity and inclusion of students and staff of different religions, gender, sexual orientation, learning ability and more.

About 32% of Westside students identify as non-White or multi-race, according to the district’s 2021 annual report. The free and reduced-price lunch rate is at 36% and about 17% of students receive special education services.

Early WE-SIDE work included an anti-hate activities policy that was approved by the Westside school board in July.

The policy states that anyone who uses hateful language or engages in any act against or directed toward a person based on that person’s sex, race, ethnicity, background, religion, gender or sexual orientation will be subject to immediate suspension from their school activity.

This year’s work began with professional development for staff, said Kira Mclean, assistant principal at Paddock Road Elementary.

Last fall, Westside brought in John Krownapple, a Johns Hopkins University professor who facilitates professional learning focused on social justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. Cordell said staff will meet with Krownapple every few months to learn how to implement his strategies into school buildings.

Mclean said the district has partnered with Inclusive Communities, an Omaha nonprofit that offers education and advocacy related to the topics of diversity and inclusion. The organization and Westside are hosting listening sessions for staff and the community to hear what improvements can be made in the district.

WE-SIDE has also produced a new student discussion group at Westside High School, managed by Mclean and another assistant principal. The group contains about 15 students and some community members.

“Our charge is to figure out what our students are seeing as a need at the high school level,” Mclean said. “If they’re not feeling comfortable, or feel like they don’t belong in a space, then what are those reasons or what are their experiences?”

Mclean said the group has had a slow start, but students “are pretty passionate about making a change.”

Cordell said one of WE-SIDE’s recent projects was a “sense of belonging” survey that was distributed to staff, and students in third grade and above last fall.

Districtwide, staff and students of color not feeling validated overall was a common area of improvement found in the survey, Cordell said. But on the elementary level, about 95% of students and staff said they felt like they belonged at Westside.

Work being done in WE-SIDE will develop along with the district’s five-year strategic plan, Cordell said. The WE-SIDE Community Council is divided up into four subgroups that mirror the district’s strategic goals, focusing on: students; staff; community; and finance, safety and infrastructure.

Westside officials announced in February that the public can keep track of the strategic plan’s progress with a new online dashboard on the district’s website, www.westside66.org.

Cordell said as a Black man, he felt valued and appreciated with the creation of WE-SIDE. The initiative is still in its early stages, with more plans on the way as council members gather information and implement training.

“I’m very proud to work for a district who puts in something like this at the forefront,” Cordell said. “We are being intentional in the work we are doing. It is part of who we’re striving to be and we continue to become better.”

