Westside extends mask requirement for students, staff through end of first quarter

Westside Community Schools has extended its mask requirement for students and staff through the end of the first quarter of the school year.

The district said in a statement it would continue to analyze internal data and community-wide data in the coming weeks to make a decision about masks for the second quarter. The first quarter ends on Oct. 13, and the second quarter begins Oct. 19.

"Keeping our students and staff in school in as safe an environment as we can remains a top priority," said Superintendent Mike Lucas in a note to families. "Since the start of this pandemic, we have learned so much about the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 on the lives of our students and their families, and we are doing our best to provide as much support as we can for all."

Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases, Westside officials made the decision to require masks for all students and staff starting Aug. 30. Westside had started the school year by requiring masks only for its youngest students — who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Since implementing the mask requirement, the district has seen a small decline in the number of COVID-19 cases throughout the district.

In the week of Aug. 23-29, there were 41 cases of COVID-19 in Westside.