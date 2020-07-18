Westside High holds in-person graduation ceremony in three segments

Speeches by Schweikert and others were postponed until a virtual graduation that was streamed Saturday evening. Westside School Board Member Adam Yale kept his address short and sweet to beat the heat at the last of three events.

He praised the students for their resilience, excellence and teamwork. Saying it’s okay to have multiple feelings at once, Yale noted the pandemic that erupted as the seniors of 2020 thought they’d tie up loose ends, say their goodbyes and take their long last looks at their high school. He took note of the latest chapter in America’s on-going racial reckonings that is shaking the nation this summer.

“We are reminded that the society that we want to be, we are not yet,” Yale said. “We still have work to do. It is okay to feel the rush, shock and pain of all these circumstances. It’s okay to have that pit in your stomach. But to me, it’s important to see the flip side of uncertainty, of injustice, of need. These times will ultimately be sources of strength.”

Most school board members, the principal and many teachers participated in all three sessions. Two people needed help from medics at the very end of the last one, but were okay, a school district spokeswoman said.