An updated way of running classes at Omaha Westside High School is making its full debut after more than a year of planning with a pilot program.

Westside, which has roughly 2,100 students, has shifted its one-of-a-kind class schedule to different software in order to keep it up to date. Westside is the only public high school in Nebraska to operate on a “modular schedule,” which has been in place since 1967, said Principal Jay Dostal.

“At Westside, the foundation of our district has always been to be innovative and also provide our students with a ton of educational opportunities,” he said. “We feel that modular scheduling at its core allows us to do that for students.”

The high school’s modular schedule consists of 10 “mods,” which are class periods that are each 37 minutes long. Other Omaha schools use the traditional six- or seven-period day or block scheduling.

Westside’s schedule used to be managed by software from the 1990s, operating on a single computer, Dostal said. Only a handful of people in the U.S. know how to work the old system.

“There were a couple times throughout history where we almost lost (everything),” Dostal said about the old computer software.

The district has since switched to PowerSchool, a common student information system, to create the schedule. A group of teachers traveled to River Bluff High School in South Carolina, another modular schedule high school, in September 2022 to learn how those administrators utilized PowerSchool in conjunction with a separate scheduling system. Based on that information, Westside wound up building its own scheduling system completely within PowerSchool.

Westside High was already using PowerSchool to manage student information, so there was no added cost to include modular scheduling, according to the district.

Now administrators are working out technological kinks as Westside High uses PowerSchool for the first full school year.

“The changes to the modular schedule have not gone seamlessly,” says a school board report released in August. “Westside High School appears to be the only school in the country that has successfully built the schedule in PowerSchool, so there are no experts to provide guidance because it hasn’t been done before.”

Modular schedules — sometimes referred to as “flexible” scheduling — is often compared to the typical college schedule. Each day of the week, a student’s schedule is different.

“In a traditional schedule, algebra on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday would be all at the same time,” Dostal said. “Whereas in a modular schedule, algebra may be in the first mod one day, seventh mod the next day, fourth mod the third day, and so forth. It just kind of moves around.”

A student’s schedule is the same week to week, he said. The shorter classes also allow for students to take more electives.

Students can meet in small groups with about 20 to 25 of their peers, or in large groups, which can consist of several classes together.

“For example, we might have four meetings of honors biology throughout the week in different small groups, so on large group days all of the students enrolled in honors biology will come together,” Dostal said. “They will do a lecture-style (class).”

Specific mods also can be set aside for instructional help, so students can go see teachers for assistance during the school day instead of before or after school.

“If kids need assistance during the day, they can actually find their teacher that has a common open mod with them and actually get that assistance in either a small group or one-on-one,” Dostal said. “So we can build on interventions for our kids during the school day.”

Students who receive special education services also can move around more freely to visit teachers throughout the day, rather than heading to the same resource classroom that is found in a traditional school, Dostal said.

Dostal said he doesn’t think modular scheduling is more work for Westside High teachers. Instead, he said, it’s just a different mindset — one that has been part of the school’s operations for nearly 60 years.

Lowerclassmen have to stay on campus the entire school day, but upperclassmen get even more freedom with their schedules. Depending on the classes they still need or want to take, they can come to school late, leave early or leave during the day when they don’t have class.

Dostal, who is entering his second year as principal, is a Westside High alum and has taught at schools that used traditional and block scheduling. He also studied various school schedules as part of his dissertation during college.

“My experience as a student is still very similar to the experiences of our schedules today — that modular scheduling really allows students to learn about time management and collaborating with their teachers and their peers,” Dostal said.

Parents might wonder why Westside is the only high school in Nebraska to use a modular schedule if it has a variety of benefits.

Dostal said it’s because keeping up a modular schedule is extremely complicated. Communities also stick to what they know — a school district with a seven-period day has usually found its own success with that schedule, Dostal said.

“It requires a lot of time, energy and resources in order to build it,” Dostal said. “Most schools use a traditional model or block schedule because there are systems designed to build those in a very efficient manner that don’t require a ton of effort.”

Current issues in education such as staffing shortages also pose a challenge for schools thinking about switching to a modular approach. In 2017, a Wisconsin high school had to go back to a traditional schedule after using a modular schedule for nine years because it didn’t have enough staff to manage it.

Rethinking school schedules has been a recent trend in districts trying to adopt more personalized learning, according to a report from the Center for American Progress, a national public policy research organization. Researchers said that constraints of traditional bell schedules can tend to get in the way of learning, according to the report.

“As schools across the country reimagine their school-day schedules, they will be most successful if they customize the use of time to meet content needs rather than adapting content to fit a fixed schedule,” the report said.

There isn’t much research available about the impacts of various student schedules. One study from Education Partnerships, an online research library, said there’s limited evidence that any particular schedule has a greater impact on student learning and schedules should be dictated by each school district’s goals.

Dostal said he doesn’t think modular scheduling influences academic success, but it’s something Westside is going to follow for years to come.

“There are some school communities that say, ‘We are a seven-period traditional day school because that’s what we went through in high school and that’s what my kids are going to go through,’” Dostal said. “We have other schools that are four-by-four block. Westside is a modular schedule district, has been since the ‘60s and will continue to be so for the future because that is the culture of our community.”