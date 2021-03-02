Westside journalism students object to administrators' review of controversial content

"We were just sensitive to some topics," he said.

Zegelis said the administration did not review publications in the past.

He said the administration had a clear and defined list of things that had to be reviewed, including anything to do with COVID-19, politics or Black Lives Matter. The students were told that editorial content had to be sent to the administration, he said. The administration wanted to see the entire newspaper, yearbook and magazine before they were published, he said.

"It was just very difficult to go from a student-led program that was a back-to-back champion two years previously to suddenly being under that kind of prior review," he said.

Westside High journalism students won the Class A Team Sweepstakes in the state journalism competition in 2019 and 2020.

Lucas said he conveyed to students that it was OK for students who are passionate about defunding police to "write their hearts out." But the administration wanted students to balance their coverage by publishing a piece from a student with the opposite view, he said.

Same for the presidential election, he said, so it wouldn't look like the school was endorsing one candidate over another.