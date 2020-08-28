Westside middle and high schools will increase to 50% in-person learning

Westside Community Schools announced that it will shift to 50% in-person learning in the district's middle school and high school.

The district started the school year by breaking students up into four groups and having each group attend school on different days. Each group attended school in person one day a week, and all groups stayed home on Wednesdays.

The new model starts Sept. 3 and has each group in school twice a week.

Since school began, district officials said, two staff members have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no students are confirmed to have had the disease. Fewer than 1% of staff or students have had to quarantine due to exposure outside of school.

As of Thursday, there have been 42 cases of COVID-19 among K-12 students in Douglas County since school started this month, according to the health department. The department reported 28 cases among K-12 school staff.