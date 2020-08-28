Westside middle and high schools will increase to 50% in-person learning

Westside Community Schools announced that it will shift to 50% in-person learning in the district's middle school and high school.
The district started the school year by breaking students up into four groups and having each group attend school on different days. Each group attended school in person one day a week, and all groups stayed home on Wednesdays.
The new model starts Sept. 3 and has each group in school twice a week.
Since school began, district officials said, two staff members have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no students are confirmed to have had the disease. Fewer than 1% of staff or students have had to quarantine due to exposure outside of school.
As of Thursday, there have been 42 cases of COVID-19 among K-12 students in Douglas County since school started this month, according to the health department. The department reported 28 cases among K-12 school staff.
Now, Westside students with last names starting with L-Z will attend school in person on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Last names A-K will attend Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. Last names L-Z attend Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. Last names A-K will attend Sept. 14 and Sept. 15. Sept. 16 is an at-home learning day for all students.
School officials will continue to monitor the number of weekly confirmed cases reported by the Douglas County Health Department as well as the number of confirmed cases within the district.
District officials said they hope to have 80% of students on campus all day, every school day by Sept. 17. The 20% of students signed up for at-home campus learning will be able to finish that through the end of the first quarter on Oct. 14.
District officials said they will offer an at-home learning option for the second quarter, but do not plan to offer the same opportunity for the second semester.
