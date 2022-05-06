Westside Middle School adds 2 off-duty officers following fights

Westside Community Schools has added two off-duty police officers to its middle school after recent fights among students.

The district made the move after multiple fights occurred at Westside Middle School, 8601 Arbor St., which holds about 1,000 students.

Brandi Paul, spokeswoman for Westside, said the district won't be releasing details on the altercations, but the decision to bring in more police officers was solely for prevention. Phil Anson, spokesman for the Omaha Police Department, said there haven't been any incidents reported within the district in the last month.

"This isn't anything crazy ⁠— it's not like our school is out of control. This just happens sometimes in our schools and entire community," she said. "The reason we did this is so we can be proactive before this became an issue."

Paul said district officials wanted to do something to support teachers and decrease distractions before the end of the school year, which ends on May 27 for Westside. The cost to the district is yet to be determined, she said.

The two off-duty officers will be in uniform similar to the middle school's existing school resource officer. Paul said the district also moved two hall monitors from a different building to the middle school to help prevent future altercations.

"We have officers in our community who love kids and want to help," she said.

Other school districts, including Omaha Public Schools, have been dealing with student fights this year.

A month into the spring semester, police had to use mace to separate students during two large fights on Feb. 11, at Benson High School and King Science & Technology Magnet Center. A student was also cut with a knife during a fight at South High School in October.

