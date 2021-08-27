Westside, Papillion La Vista will require masks for all students, staff beginning next week

Westside Community Schools and Papillion La Vista Community Schools both announced on Friday they will require face masks for all students and staff beginning next week.
Both school districts cited an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 since school started as the reason for the change.
Starting Monday, all students and staff in both districts will be required to wear a mask while inside district facilities.
In Papillion La Vista, the change will be in effect "until further notice," the district's announcement said.
In Westside, masks will be required through Sept. 24, and an updated announcement will be made in the middle of the month.
Papillion La Vista began the new school year with a mask-optional policy.
But Monday, school board members signaled that the policy could change if conditions did, and they authorized the superintendent to make protocol changes without a board vote.
Classes at Papillion La Vista resumed on Aug. 12. According to a note to families, since that time, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department has closed three classrooms and cases have increased from 28 cases on Monday to more than 105 cases as of Friday.
Cases are being reported at all school levels, they said.
"Requiring masks supports the PLCS priority to keep students learning in person at school all year, with the particular intent to prevent any additional classroom closures," the announcement said.
People who arrive at schools without a mask will be provided one.
At Westside masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.
Westside started the school year by requiring masks for its youngest students — who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
In a letter to families on Friday, Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas wrote the decision will be applauded by some and others will disapprove, but district officials think the requirement is needed to keep everyone safe.
Lucas said the primary factor for the change was an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the middle and high school level this week.
Last week, through contact tracing protocols, district officials were able to determine with confidence that all confirmed cases at the district's middle and high school were likely not related to school.
The note to parents said that changed late this week as several cases look likely to be connected. This week, the district also has had an increase in the number of seven- through 12th-grade students needing to be quarantined as a result of direct exposures without masks.
"This was another driving force in our decision-making process," the note said.
"We know that 'masks' have become a very divisive topic, and we appreciate all points of view," Lucas wrote. "We are doing what we think is best to ensure that we can keep our students and staff as safe as possible and in school, so they aren’t negatively impacted by confirmed cases or quarantines."
The two school districts will join the Omaha Public Schools and the Ralston Public Schools in requiring masks.
