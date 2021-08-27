Westside, Papillion La Vista will require masks for all students, staff beginning next week

"Requiring masks supports the PLCS priority to keep students learning in person at school all year, with the particular intent to prevent any additional classroom closures," the announcement said.

People who arrive at schools without a mask will be provided one.

At Westside masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.

Westside started the school year by requiring masks for its youngest students — who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter to families on Friday, Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas wrote the decision will be applauded by some and others will disapprove, but district officials think the requirement is needed to keep everyone safe.

Lucas said the primary factor for the change was an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the middle and high school level this week.

Last week, through contact tracing protocols, district officials were able to determine with confidence that all confirmed cases at the district's middle and high school were likely not related to school.