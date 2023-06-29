An avid volunteer with the Westside Community Schools will join its school board in July.
The district announced Wednesday that Sarah Rider will fill a vacancy on the school board following the
death of member Doug Krenzer.
Rider has volunteered in a variety of roles, including serving on a bond committee, a superintendent search focus group, the Oakdale Elementary Community Club and the Westside Foundation.
"We are excited to welcome Sarah to our Board of Education,” said Beth Morrissette, school board president, in a media release. "She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table and a strong passion for the district. We are confident she will be a valuable asset to our district."
Rider is also the senior director of donor experience for the University of Nebraska Foundation. She earned a master's degree from Creighton University and bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The board
opened applications for the vacancy this month. Public interviews took place Wednesday before the school board selected Rider. She will be sworn in as a member at the school board's next meeting July 17.
The World-Herald's 2023 All State Academic Team
Nayera Abdessalam
Omaha North: 1 out of 389; 35 ACT, 1530 SAT, Nat. Merit Parents: Cindy and Shahab Abdessalam College, planned degree: Arizona; physics and astronomy, with computer science minor
Scholarships: University of Arizona National Merit finalist; National Merit Scholarship Corporation; Omaha North Foundation-Michelle Ricard Memorial; Omaha North High Class of 2007, PTSO; Omaha Public Schools Foundation-Zdenka Sedlacek; Dundee Elementary-Thomas Hunter Memorial; CW Omaha IBEW Local 22 and NECA contractors Thursday Night Lights Scholar Athlete of the Year; Runza Student of the Week
Sophie Cullum
Omaha Central: 9 out of 616; 34 ACT Parents: Katy Simmons and Alistair Cullum College, planned degree: Fordham; international relations and psychology
Scholarships: Fordham Dean's, Tuition and FACHEX Tuition Scholarship; UNL regents, career; UNO regents, career; UNK regents, career; Creighton Dean's; University of Oregon Summit; Michigan State Non-Resident and Presidential Study Abroad; Salve Regina McAuley, Cliff Walk and Ocean State; Seattle University Achievement, FACHEX Tuition; Syracuse Tuition Exchange Grant, Arts and Science Leadership; USC Academic Research Grant
Louis Giacalone
Elkhorn South: 1 out of 361; 36 ACT Parents: Louis and Christine Giacalone College, planned degree: Duke; biochemistry and neuroscience, music minor
Scholarships: Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation Gold ACHIEVE; Legacy Eyecare; Fire Ridge Elementary PTO
Justin Golus
Holdrege: 1 out of 76; 34 ACT Parents: Rodney and Eileen Golus College, planned degree: South Dakota School of Mines & Technology; mechanical engineering
Scholarships: South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Gold Scholar; UNL regents; Purdue National Recognition Programs; Iowa State Adventure, Expedition, Engineering Merit
Daniel Kasparek
Waverly: 1 out of 177; 35 ACT Parents: Doug and Deborah Kasparek College, planned degree: UNL Raikes; computer engineering
Scholarships: UNL regents, Raikes Foundation, College of Engineering, Nebraska Career; UNO Walter Scott Jr.
Ina Satpathy
Omaha Duchesne: no rank out of 79; 36 ACT, Nat. Merit Parents: Jayashree Pani and Hemant Satpathy College, planned degree: Notre Dame; neuroscience and Spanish
Scholarships: National Merit; UNL regents; UNMC Travis B. Lewis; American Legion Post 1 Outstanding Scholar-Athlete-Citizen
Natalie Thompson
Lincoln Southwest: no rank out of 596; 35 ACT Parents: Jennifer and Rick Thompson College, planned degree: Georgetown; biology
Scholarships: UNL regents, Nebraska Career; Loyola Chicago Presidential; Loyola Marymount Arrupe; University of Miami President's
Kevin Vuong
Hastings: no rank out of 264; 34 ACT, 1540 SAT Parents: Billy and Kimberly Vuong College, planned degree: Notre Dame; environmental engineering
Scholarships: Bill & Melinda Gates
Aden Williams
Millard South: no rank out of 616; 35 ACT, Nat. Merit Parents: Alex and Tami Williams College, planned degree: UNL Raikes; data science
Scholarships: UNL Chancellor's, Raikes; National Merit Corporation; Millard Public Schools Foundation Robert Ackerman Elementary School, George Russell Middle School; St. Paul's Lutheran Church
