An avid volunteer with the Westside Community Schools will join its school board in July.

The district announced Wednesday that Sarah Rider will fill a vacancy on the school board following the death of member Doug Krenzer.

Rider has volunteered in a variety of roles, including serving on a bond committee, a superintendent search focus group, the Oakdale Elementary Community Club and the Westside Foundation.

"We are excited to welcome Sarah to our Board of Education,” said Beth Morrissette, school board president, in a media release. "She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table and a strong passion for the district. We are confident she will be a valuable asset to our district."

Rider is also the senior director of donor experience for the University of Nebraska Foundation. She earned a master's degree from Creighton University and bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The board opened applications for the vacancy this month. Public interviews took place Wednesday before the school board selected Rider. She will be sworn in as a member at the school board's next meeting July 17.

The World-Herald's 2023 All State Academic Team Nayera Abdessalam Sophie Cullum Louis Giacalone Justin Golus Daniel Kasparek Ina Satpathy Natalie Thompson Kevin Vuong Aden Williams