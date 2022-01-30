Westside school board caucus
- Lauren Wagner
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Five out of the nine candidates running for Westside school board withdrew their names after a publicly shared text message linked candidates to getting critical race theory "out of the schools."
- Updated
A 13-year-old girl who was expelled after spraying WD-40 in the eyes of another student says she was only defending herself as she was kicked and hit repeatedly.
- Updated
Whether at the middle school, high school or university level, lifelong educator and former NU Regent Robert Whitehouse kept the needs of students foremost in mind, those who knew him say.
- Updated
OPS has been approved for a federal program that ensures its 53,000 students can receive free lunches for the rest of the current school year and three more years, no matter their economic status.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases and absences due to illness are trending down in Papillion La Vista, a district official says.
- Updated
A text message circulated on social media urging support for Westside school board candidates who would "give us a chance to get the critical race theory bulls--- (white shaming) out of the schools."
- Updated
The plan calls for surveillance cameras inside and outside of 16 elementary schools in the Papillion La Vista district.
- Updated
Several teachers in the Omaha Public Schools say they don't feel valued or supported by the district in the current staffing crisis, which has been made worse by a raging omicron surge.
- Updated
Bellevue Public Schools is the latest Nebraska district to shorten its school week because of the ongoing staff shortage caused by COVID.
- Updated
Omaha Public Schools has partnered with Children's Hospital & Medical Center to provide COVID tests for students and staff. Two sites will each have 150 tests available daily during the week.