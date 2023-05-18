Westside Community Schools board member Doug Krenzer has died, according to a district notice released on Thursday.

Krenzer, who spent nearly seven years on the board, died on Monday. He was appointed in 2016 after a seat became vacant on the board.

According to his obituary, Krenzer died from a rare form of cancer called T Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He was originally diagnosed in June 2019 before relapsing in June 2022.

"He underwent a second stem cell transplant in January 2023," the obituary states. "After returning home in April, he endured a month-long hospitalization due to complications related to his transplant. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family."

The district posted a remembrance photo of Krenzer on its social media on Thursday. According to school board policy, the board will appoint his replacement. Members of the public will be able to apply to fill the vacancy.

Krenzer graduated from Westside High School in 1989 and Colorado College in Colorado Springs in 1993, according to his obituary. He received a doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1996.

He then joined the law firm of Locher, Pavelka, Dostal, Braddy and Hammes in 2000 and became a partner in 2011.

"Doug will be remembered for his legacy of commitment to his family and friends, his contributions to the field of law, his community service and his commitment to further understand and increase survival rates for his rare cancer," his obituary states. "His treatment options were limited and he was determined that those who came after him would have more favorable odds."

A family visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Countryside Community Church, near 132nd and Pacific Streets. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorials can be directed to the family in order to create a scholarship fund through the Westside Foundation.

