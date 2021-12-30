Westside schools to require masks in January after seeing 'large increase' in COVID cases

The Westside Community Schools will require masks for all staff and students when school resumes on Jan. 5.

The district announced the mandate Thursday after "a large increase in confirmed cases," according to Westside's website. The requirement will stay in effect until Jan. 21.

"By masking for at least the first 12 school days of second semester, we hope it allows the spread to slow down and thus keeps our students and staff healthy and in school," the district said in a statement.

Since the fall semester ended on Dec. 21, the district has received reports of 31 COVID-19 cases among staff and students at Westside High School; seven cases at the middle school; and 14 throughout the elementary schools.

The district said it anticipates more cases to be reported Thursday and through the weekend. Officials will continue to analyze data and will make an announcement later in January about what the protocols will be after the mandate ends.