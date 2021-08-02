 Skip to main content
Westside schools will require masks for younger students
Westside schools will require masks for younger students

When classes start later this month, the Westside Community Schools will require masks for pupils in preschool through sixth grade, the district announced Monday.

Children under age 12 are not eligible for vaccines, but plans are underway to eventually provide the vaccine to younger children.

Masks will be optional for students in higher grades, said Brandi Paul, the district's spokeswoman.

