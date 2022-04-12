Westside senior attends prom in dress made from silk brought back from Thailand in 1960s

It was the color and pattern of the more than 50-year-old silk fabric that originally caught Ellie Bowen-Keyes’ eye.

Pink with a geometric design, the fabric was unlike anything the Westside High School senior had seen inside modern fabric stores.

“I saw it and I thought, ‘Wow, this would be a great prom dress,’” Ellie said.

The fabric had been stored away in Ellie’s grandmother’s house in Oklahoma. Ellie and her mother, Liz Keyes, found the fabric last fall.

For about two years in the 1960s, Liz’s father worked in Thailand. He would send fabric back to his wife, who liked to sew. Liz estimates that her father sent the pink silk with the geometric designs to her mother in 1968.

Liz’s mother used the fabric her husband sent to make suits and dresses, but some of the fabric was never used.

“It felt really special,” Ellie said of the pink fabric. “It’s been sitting there for so long just waiting to be used.”

Liz has made her daughter several dresses for high school dances, but making a prom dress out of this fabric presented some unique challenges.

There was only about four yards of the fabric and it had a few stains and flaws to work around. Liz had to take the fabric to a local cleaner to press out creases that had formed after more than 50 years in storage.

Prom was on April 9. Liz started making the dress a month in advance, but then birthdays, Ellie’s senior year activities and other family obligations got in the way.

Using the silk and her mother’s sewing machine, Liz made the first dress, but the back wasn’t quite right.

“I kept trying it on and she was like, ‘Well, what do you want me to fix?’ And apparently it was just everything,” Ellie said.

About a week before prom, Liz and Ellie looked into buying an entirely new dress online. But for Ellie, nothing could match her grandmother’s fabric.

It didn’t matter if the dress was fancy. Ellie said she actually wanted something simple so the focus was on the fabric itself.

Thus began a scramble to make an entirely new dress from the fabric. Liz used a pattern from a previous dress she’d made for Ellie and got to work.

“It’s been a pretty busy week,” Liz said.

“I felt bad because I could see how stressed out she was getting and it was because of me,” Ellie said of her mother.

By Saturday, prom night, the dress was done. Ellie went to dinner and the dance, careful not to spill anything or step on the dress and rip it.

Mother and daughter hope Ellie can wear the dress for future special occasions, but now the family’s attention has turned to last-minute college visits.

Although, Liz said it might not be the end of her dress-making for Ellie. She has three pieces of white silk — it could be enough for a wedding dress

<&rule>

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.