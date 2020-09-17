Westside student uses video to show people that math can be a creative process

Andrew Li wants to show people that math is more than just memorization. It can be a creative process, too.
The Westside High School senior is showcasing that in his submission to a global science video contest.
Li is one of 30 semifinalists in the contest, the Breakthrough Junior Challenge. The challenge tasked students with crafting videos explaining difficult scientific concepts in engaging and imaginative ways.
Li’s video centers on the quote “some infinities are bigger than other infinities,” which appeared in the John Green novel “The Fault in Our Stars.” Li explains the concept while sitting at a desk with a stack of books, including Green’s novel.
Li, 16, said he knew right away that he wanted to enter a submission. And once his finals were done in the spring, he had free time on his hands.
His video was selected as one of thousands submitted from around the world. All semifinalists are competing in the “popular vote” contest now through Sunday. The video that nets the most votes will advance to the finals. Voting is done on Breakthrough’s Facebook page.
The winner of the contest will receive a $250,000 college scholarship.
Li said his video is up against stiff competition.
“I never planned on making it this far,” he said. “Currently the mathematics education system is emphasizing a lot of plug and chug. My video making it this far is just a confirmation that there is a market out there and I want to keep pursuing this way of presenting math in an accessible way.”
Li said he’s also passionate about computer science and enjoys creating apps and websites. He designed an app to help students at Westside understand their modular scheduling system.
Li also plays the alto saxophone and has played at jazz festivals around the state. After graduation, he plans to keep playing in ensembles and bands and find other small-group gigs.
Li said he plans to double major in math and computer science and is considering a minor in music.
“It’s stuff I love doing,” Li said.
He’s in the process of applying to colleges now.
