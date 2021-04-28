Westside students' reenactment of Floyd killing 'hurtful,' 'unacceptable,' officials say

Westside High School students could face consequences for reenacting the arrest and killing of George Floyd inside the school building and then posting a photo to social media, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Spokeswoman Brandi Paul said she couldn't comment on student disciplinary matters, however the image, which she described as "incredibly hurtful," was made in the school and disrupted the learning environment.
"Bottom line, if it disrupts that learning environment, there are consequences to those actions," she said.
The picture shows a Westside High student kneeling on another student’s neck.
According to district officials, the students involved indicated they were willing participants, and no one was hurt.
The students told officials their intention was to reenact the Floyd killing after seeing something online, but they said that they did not have ill intent.
On April 20, a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee during an arrest.
The death of Floyd, who was Black, touched off protests and violence.
The students shared the photo in a group Snapchat, and it was then shared beyond that private group, officials said.
Administrators arriving at school Wednesday were notified by students about the posting, Paul said. The district also received emails about it, she said.
The district then sent messages to alert families and students.
"We want them to know, especially at the high school level — these are young adults — (and) have open, honest conversations about this," she said.
Last summer the district created a WE-Side Council, a group designed to promote inclusion, embrace each other and ensure that every person who comes to their buildings are loved and supported, Paul said.
She said district officials feel they've been making progress in a variety of areas that they hope will cause change over the long run.
"But today is a reminder that, man, we've got a long way to go. And I don't think that's just for Westside, I think that's everywhere."
Even though the kids involved indicated they had no ill intent, that doesn't negate the impact of what they've done, she said.
"We certainly don't want to imply that we're negating the severity of this by any means," she said. "We don't know what was in their head at the time. They didn't indicate to us that they had a clear reasons for why they did this."
Whatever the purpose, she said, "it's unacceptable."
"It is unacceptable for their classmates, for their teachers, for our culture and what we're trying to achieve at school," she said.
In letters to families and students, officials said the students "made a very poor choice and their actions were unacceptable."
Officials, in their letters, said Omaha police were notified.
"We are working to address this at all levels," said the letters from Westside Principal Jay Opperman and Director of Student Services Robert Aranda. "Our top priority is ensuring the safety and well being of all students and staff in our building today — and every day. We are vigilant for any disruption that may occur as a result of this, and we will respond accordingly."
They indicated that administrators and counselors would be available to support students and staff.
