Westside students' reenactment of Floyd killing 'hurtful,' 'unacceptable,' officials say

​The students shared the photo in a group Snapchat, and it was then shared beyond that private group, officials said.

Administrators arriving at school Wednesday were notified by students about the posting, Paul said. The district also received emails about it, she said.

The district then sent messages to alert families and students.

"We want them to know, especially at the high school level — these are young adults — (and) have open, honest conversations about this," she said.

Last summer the district created a WE-Side Council, a group designed to promote inclusion, embrace each other and ensure that every person who comes to their buildings are loved and supported, Paul said.

She said district officials feel they've been making progress in a variety of areas that they hope will cause change over the long run.

"But today is a reminder that, man, we've got a long way to go. And I don't think that's just for Westside, I think that's everywhere."

Even though the kids involved indicated they had no ill intent, that doesn't negate the impact of what they've done, she said.