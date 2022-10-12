Westside sues OPS over millions in missed payments since 2016

The Westside school district is suing the Omaha Public Schools in an attempt to recover money it didn't receive from the Douglas County treasurer over the past six years.

The suit follows an investigation by the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office, which concluded in May that the Douglas County Treasurer's Office miscalculated distributions of millions of dollars in revenue in 2021.

The errors resulted in overpayments and underpayments to several school districts, the City of Omaha and Douglas County. Westside was underpaid by about $3.7 million while OPS was overpaid by about $5.6 million in 2021.

The suit, filed on Oct. 5, alleges that the Treasurer's Office also underpaid Westside and overpaid OPS in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Westside alleges in the lawsuit that OPS "unjustifiably obtained" the overpayments, has been "unjustly enriched" by the money and should pay Westside the amount it was underpaid the past six years.

The suit was filed based on advice from the district’s legal counsel to “expedite a solution and recover the money due to Westside and improperly paid to OPS over the course of multiple years," said Superintendent Mike Lucas in an email sent to families on Wednesday.

The email was sent after The World-Herald sent an inquiry to the district seeking comment on the lawsuit.

”We understand the importance of this lost revenue to our patrons, community, students and staff,” Lucas wrote. “We are trying to secure $10 million-plus of lost revenue that was overpaid to the City of Omaha, Douglas County and Omaha Public Schools.”

Michael Coyle, the district’s attorney, said that OPS officials have ignored Westside’s requests for a solution.

A statement from OPS Wednesday said the district had not been formally served with legal paperwork. OPS "will remain relentlessly focused on educating the young people we serve,” according to the statement.

John Ewing, Douglas County treasurer, manages the handling of tax payments to school districts each year.

The State Auditor’s Office investigation said that Ewing and his staff incorrectly interpreted state statute that spells out how counties with more than one school district within a single city are supposed to distribute annual payments from the Omaha Public Power District.

OPPD makes the payments, which are ultimately transmitted to local governments and school districts in lieu of property and real estate taxes. The utility directs 5% of its gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales to those entities.

The Treasurer’s Office started the calculation by using levies only from OPS to determine the amount to be disbursed to the five school districts within the city of Omaha, according to a letter from State Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office.

A similar mistake was found last year in Sarpy County and is the subject of a lawsuit filed by four school districts, including OPS, which was allegedly underpaid by $1.4 million. The case is currently under advisement by a district court judge.

In its statement Wednesday, OPS noted its participation in the Sarpy County lawsuit.

"As Nebraska’s Auditor of Public Accounts has stated, the errors at the heart of Westside Community Schools’ filing were made by the County Treasurer," the statement read. "That is why the Omaha Public Schools chose to initiate its action in Sarpy County against the Treasurer rather than our fellow school districts."

Westside also filed a separate lawsuit in July against the Douglas County Treasurer's Office in an effort to recover the missed payments.

“In the months since, we have worked closely with the City of Omaha and Douglas County to resolve this matter in a positive and timely manner,“ Lucas said in the email. “We feel good about where we are today, but still have a little work to do with these two important entities.”

The State Auditor’s Office found that three metro area districts besides Westside were underpaid, but none have filed litigation to recover the funds. The Elkhorn Public Schools was underpaid by about $4.2 million, the Ralston Public Schools by about $4 million and the Millard Public Schools by about $820,000.

”While we value our relationship with Omaha Public Schools, ultimately, our responsibility is to you, our stakeholders and taxpayers, as well as our students and staff," Lucas said. ”That money is imperative in our mission to promote student achievement and success, to fairly compensate our dedicated teachers and staff and to improve the safety and infrastructure of our schools and facilities.”