Westside superintendent reports getting threats after announcing mask requirement

Hours after announcing a mask policy change at Westside Community Schools, Superintendent Mike Lucas reported Thursday afternoon that he and the district had received backlash and threats from the public.
The district announced that masks will be required for all staff and students when school resumes on Jan. 5. A few hours later, Lucas said on Twitter that Westside would not be intimidated by threats, hateful messages, obscene texts, phone calls or "promises of physical altercations."
Lucas said officials make policy changes based on what they feel is best for students and staff and the decisions aren't political.
"Folks can threaten my loved ones and I, they can create petitions to have me removed, can 'storm' our next board meeting, make fake social media accounts to attack us and lots of other things," Lucas said on Twitter. "Those have zero impact on our decisions."
District officials could not immediately be reached for comment. The Omaha Police Department had not received any reports related to the threats as of Thursday afternoon, said Officer Phil Anson, public information officer.
December 30, 2021
The district made the change after "a large increase in confirmed cases," according to Westside's website. The requirement will stay in effect until Jan. 21.
"By masking for at least the first 12 school days of second semester, we hope it allows the spread to slow down and thus keeps our students and staff healthy and in school," the district said in a statement.
Since the fall semester ended on Dec. 21, the district has received reports of 31 COVID-19 cases among staff and students at Westside High School; seven cases at the middle school; and 14 throughout the elementary schools.
The district said it anticipates more cases to be reported Thursday and through the weekend. Officials will continue to analyze data and will make an announcement later in January about what the protocols will be after the mandate ends.
Westside is the third district in the Omaha metro area to require masks when students return in January. The Omaha Public Schools will require masks for all staff and students, while the Ralston Public Schools will require masks only for the elementary level.