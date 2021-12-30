Westside superintendent reports getting threats after announcing mask requirement

Hours after announcing a mask policy change at Westside Community Schools, Superintendent Mike Lucas reported Thursday afternoon that he and the district had received backlash and threats from the public.

The district announced that masks will be required for all staff and students when school resumes on Jan. 5. A few hours later, Lucas said on Twitter that Westside would not be intimidated by threats, hateful messages, obscene texts, phone calls or "promises of physical altercations."

Lucas said officials make policy changes based on what they feel is best for students and staff and the decisions aren't political.

"Folks can threaten my loved ones and I, they can create petitions to have me removed, can 'storm' our next board meeting, make fake social media accounts to attack us and lots of other things," Lucas said on Twitter. "Those have zero impact on our decisions."

District officials could not immediately be reached for comment. The Omaha Police Department had not received any reports related to the threats as of Thursday afternoon, said Officer Phil Anson, public information officer.