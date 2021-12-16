Westside to make masks optional for second semester

Westside Community Schools will be easing its mask protocols when students return after winter break.

The district announced on Thursday that it will be transitioning from required to optional masking in all buildings when school resumes for the second semester on Jan. 5.

Superintendent Mike Lucas said in a press release that Westside will continue to analyze internal COVID-19 data alongside community-wide data daily. If buildings start to experience a major increase in confirmed cases or quarantines, the district will go back to required masking.

"We might have a week or two of optional masking in January and decide we need to return to mandatory masking," Lucas said. "We will be prepared to adjust as needed if or when the time comes."

Almost two weeks into the fall semester, Westside switched to required masking for all grade levels after an increase in cases, according to district data. Masks became optional for grades 7-12 the week of Nov. 1.

Westside has reported a total of 335 student cases and 71 staff cases this semester as of Wednesday.