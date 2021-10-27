Westside to return to a masks-optional policy for older students next month

Westside Community Schools will join other Omaha-area school districts in making masks optional for some students starting next month.

Citing few cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, Superintendent Mike Lucas said in a note to students and families that masks will be optional for seventh through 12th graders, staff and visitors at Westside Middle School and Westside High School beginning Nov. 1.

Lucas said all students and staff in the middle school and high school "have had ample time to get vaccinated if they choose to do so."

Masks will still be required for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students, staff in those schools and all visitors to those schools. Lucas said the district is waiting until vaccination options have been made available to those students before making changes to the mask policy.

"Please understand that we will go back to required masking in all buildings if we see an increase in the number of confirmed cases and/or quarantines that force our students to miss school," Lucas wrote.