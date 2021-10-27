Westside to return to a masks-optional policy for older students next month

Westside Community Schools will join other Omaha-area school districts in making masks optional for some students starting next month.
Citing few cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, Superintendent Mike Lucas said in a note to students and families that masks will be optional for seventh through 12th graders, staff and visitors at Westside Middle School and Westside High School beginning Nov. 1.
Lucas said all students and staff in the middle school and high school "have had ample time to get vaccinated if they choose to do so."
Masks will still be required for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students, staff in those schools and all visitors to those schools. Lucas said the district is waiting until vaccination options have been made available to those students before making changes to the mask policy.
"Please understand that we will go back to required masking in all buildings if we see an increase in the number of confirmed cases and/or quarantines that force our students to miss school," Lucas wrote.
Lucas said the district considers many factors when making decisions about masks, including the number of confirmed cases within the school district, the number of quarantines in the district, the number of total confirmed cases per 100,000 residents and the total number of school-age children with confirmed cases.
Earlier this week, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools and Ralston Public Schools announced changes to their mask policies.
Under the Papillion La Vista plan, the district's two high schools switched to recommended masking Wednesday, with lower grades considered for a change later if all goes well.
In the Ralston Public Schools, the superintendent notified parents that the district will switch from required to recommended masking at its high school and middle school on Monday.
Papillion La Vista started the year with a mask-optional policy. Westside and Ralston started the school year by requiring masks for its youngest students. The three districts changed those policies to requiring masks after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases a few weeks into the school year.
The Council Bluffs Community Schools announced that starting Nov. 5, masking rules will be adjusted every Friday based on the percentage of cases in a building.
Nebraska's two biggest districts, the Omaha Public Schools and the Lincoln Public Schools, have not announced any changes. Both school districts require masks for all students.
A spokeswoman for Lincoln Public Schools said earlier this week her district is following the indoor mask mandate imposed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. That mask mandate was renewed on Tuesday until Nov. 24.
emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192, twitter.com/emily_nitcher