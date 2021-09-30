Westside voters asked to again approve a 15-cent tax levy override

The total general fund tax request for 2021-22 is $1.1650. In 2020-21, it was $1.1820. In 2019-20, it was $1.1924.

Doug Krenzer, president of the school board, said if the levy override doesn't pass, then Westside will have to make budget cuts.

"We’re simply asking voters to keep in place what has been in place for many years," Krenzer said. "We’re asking voters not to cut our budget."

Krenzer said the levy override allows the district to fund programs Westside offers students and staff that other school districts do not. He said these are not luxuries but essentials that help Westside do the things the district wants to do for students.

For example, modular scheduling is in place at the high school, which Krenzer said provides students with more flexibility and gives staff more time to work with students.

"The scheduling is complicated and expensive, but we feel that it's an important characteristic and strength of Westside," Krenzer said.

The levy override also helps Westside pay for teachers to pursue master's degrees. Krenzer said that's a big selling point when the district is trying to recruit staff.