Westview High School welcomes OPS students and families for grand opening celebration

Omaha Public Schools student Stella Williams has been rooting for Westview High School to open since she was 6 years old.

She was selected years ago to help create a commercial encouraging voters to approve a bond measure that would eventually fund construction of several schools, including Westview.

The $409.9 million bond program was approved in 2018 and Williams, now 13, will be one of nearly 700 students to attend Westview, located at 156th and Ida Streets, later this summer.

Williams said it had always been her plan to go to Westview after making the commercial and she's looking forward to her dream coming to fruition in August.

"I was really nervous when I made it since I was 6 years old," Williams said. "So it's really crazy that I get to go here."

The district tapped Williams and fellow incoming freshman Brooklyn Freeman to assist with Westview's grand opening celebration Tuesday. They unveiled the school's official plaque and received ceremonial keys.

Freeman said she was both nervous and grateful to be a part of the celebration.

"It's like the significance of Westview. I look at that (the plaque) with so much pride," Freeman said. "It's (for) everyone who has helped us get Westview together — I feel like it's a part of Westview's pride."

More than 250 people streamed into the building's main gym for the ceremony. The school's official colors of bright orange and royal blue were featured on the walls, along with a determined-looking wolverine mascot that was displayed around the room.

"The building is pretty spectacular, but it's really about the people. It's about the children who will go to school here, staff who will serve here and the parents, caregivers and families who will be here," OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said at the ceremony. "While we will marvel at the bricks and mortar — they are impressive — it's really about the people and the students."

The 315,000-square-foot facility is filled with open spaces to foster collaborative learning, said Charles Wakefield, OPS chief operations officer.

The hallways are wide and flanked on each end by windows overlooking the school's 73-acre property. The core of the building is almost set up like a college campus — lounge spaces, booths and individual study areas are mixed in with lockers and classrooms.

Walking down the hall, people can see into classrooms encased in glass on one side, showing the contents of each room. Many rooms in Westview are like that, including a school store, the gym, art labs, computer labs and more.

Westview Principal Thomas Lee, who previously served as principal at Northwest High School, said while some classrooms have glass walls, the school is implementing security measures to ensure safety in case of a threat.

Part of the district's standard response protocol is to lock classroom doors and get students out of sight. Lee said he couldn't share the details of what a lockdown would look like because it would give away information to people who could be a potential threat in the future.

While he didn't detail the security measures, he said a team associated with Columbine High School in Colorado — where a dozen students and one teacher were killed in a 1999 school shooting — assisted with Westview's design plans to help ensure safety.

Westview is also connected to a large YMCA, which will open July 18.

Macy DeWispelare executive director for the Westview YMCA, said the facility will be equipped like many other locations, including a weight and fitness center, pool, day care, studios and locker rooms.

The district's second high school opening in August — Buena Vista — also has a YMCA. Buena Vista celebrated its opening ceremony Thursday.

Two more schools will also be opening for the 2022-23 school year: Forest Station Elementary and Pine Elementary. A middle school is scheduled to open in August 2023.

Lee said he understands that OPS staff, students and the public might be concerned with the opening of Westview and other new schools in the midst of a continuing staff shortage. He said that district principals, along with principals around the Omaha metro area, are meeting in the coming weeks to talk about staffing solutions.

Westview is fully staffed, but Lee said that is largely because the school — like Buena Vista — will only welcome freshmen and sophomores for the 2022-23 school year.

"(Other schools) have a full 9-12 so it's a little different. But we are going to work together and see how we can support one another and in what ways we can do that," he said. "Those who may be panicked or may not think that things are well, let me just say — I have been in Omaha Public Schools a long time and things are well, and they are going to be well."

